Who is leading the 2023 Joburg Open after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The 2023 Joburg Open is moving toward its final round on Sunday (November 26) at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. After the end of the first three rounds, Thriston Lawrence is leading the table and is followed by Dean Burmester in the solo second spot who is three strokes behind.

Four-time DP World Tour title winner Lawrence has shot 62-66-67 in three rounds. He dethroned Nikhil Rama, the second leader, after the end of the first 54 holes.

Nikhil Rama had an awful outing at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. He shot 2 over 72 in the third round on Saturday (November 25). Hence, he slipped to the third spot on the leaderboard.

Exploring 2023 Joburg Open leaderboard after the end of third round

As mentioned earlier, Thriston Lawrence is leading the table with an aggregate score of 15 under par after the end of the third round. Interestingly, he has a 21-stroke lead against solo 72nd-ranked John Gough.

Below is the 2023 Joburg Open leaderboard after the end of day 3:

1 - Thriston Lawrence (-15)

2 - Dean Burmester (-12)

T3 - Nikhil Rama (-11)

T3 - Jacques Kruyswijk (-11)

5 - Zander Lombard (-10)

6 - Darren Fichardt (-9)

7 - Daniel Brown (-8)

T8 - MJ Viljoen (-7)

T8 - Jayden Schaper (-7)

T8 - Frederic Lacroix (-7)

T8 - Ross Fisher (-7)

T8 - Deon Germishuys (-7)

T8 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-7)

T8 - Dylan Frittelli (-7)

T8 - Dan Bradbury (-7)

T16 - Jake Redman (-6)

T16 - Alexander Knappe (-6)

T16 - Louis De Jager (-6)

T16 - Andy Sullivan (-6)

T16 - Jeppe Andersen (-6)

T16 - Chase Hanna (-6)

T22 - Thomas Aiken (-5)

T22 - Benjamin Follett-Smith (-5)

T22 - JC Ritchie (-5)

T22 - Scott Jamieson (-5)

T22 - Neil Schietekat (-5)

T22 - Stuart Manley (-5)

T22 - Ryan Van Velzen (-5)

T22 - Tapio Pulkkanen (-5)

T22 - Dylan Mostert (-5)

T22 - Manuel Elvira (-5)

T32 - Jacques Blaauw (-4)

T32 - Dale Whitnell (-4)

T32 - Gavin Green (-4)

T35 - Malcolm Mitchell (-3)

T35 - Rupert Kaminski (-3)

T35 - Niklas Nørgaard (-3)

T35 - Jason Roets (-3)

T35 - Bryce Easton (-3)

T35 - Adri Arnaus (-3)

T35 - Jaco Prinsloo (-3)

T42 - Darius Van Driel (-2)

T42 - Matteo Manassero (-2)

T42 - Jacques De Villiers (-2)

T42 - Hennie Du Plessis (-2)

T42 - Keenan Davidse (-2)

T42 - Casey Jarvis (-2)

T48 - Jaco Van Zyl (-1)

T48 - Aaron Cockerill (-1)

T48 - Shubhankar Sharma (-1)

T48 - Jaco Ahlers (-1)

T48 - Adrien Saddier (-1)

T48 - Merrick Bremner (-1)

T48 - Stephen Gallacher (-1)

T48 - Oliver Bekker (-1)

T48 - Sam Bairstow (-1)

T57 - Oliver Wilson (PAR)

T57 - Luca Filippi (PAR)

T57 - Dylan Naidoo (PAR)

T60 - Anthony Michael (+1)

T60 - David Ravetto (+1)

T60 - Luke Jerling (+1)

T60 - Francesco Laporta (+1)

T 60 - Combrinck Smit (+1)

T65 - Ashley Chesters (+2)

T65 - Haydn Porteous (+2)

T65 - Joakim Lagergren (+2)

T68 - Lucas Vacarisas (+3)

T68 - Adam Blomme (+3)

70 - Jesper Svensson (+4)

71 - Kyle Barker (+5)

72 - John Gough (+6).

Other details such as tee times and pairings of the 2023 Joburg Open will be updated soon.