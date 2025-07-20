Who is leading the 2025 Barracuda Championship after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Barracuda Championship is underway at the Tahoe Mountain Club. Saturday's round saw some stellar performances across the field, leading to an exciting final round with a fully stacked leaderboard.
Ryan Gerard earned 12 points on Saturday to total 34 points over 54 holes at the Barracuda Championship. Having jumped 4 spots up the leaderboard, he shares the lead with Rico Hoey, who bore the solo lead heading into the third round of the Barracuda Championship.
Will Gordon recorded a whopping 14 points earned during the penultimate round. The stellar day saw the American rise 33 spots up the leaderboard and tie for tenth place at the Barracuda Championship with five other golfers including Patrick Fishburn.
2025 Barracuda Championship Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top fifty players at the 2025 Barracuda Championship heading into the final stretch of the tournament (via PGA Tour):
- T1 - Ryan Gerard (34 points)
- T1 - Rico Hoey (34 points)
- 3 - Erik van Rooyen (33 points)
- 4 - Tom Valliant (32 points)
- T5 - Hayden Springer (29 points)
- T5 - Vince Whaley (29 points)
- T7 - Jason Scrivener (28 points)
- T7 - Dale Whitnell (28 points)
- T7 - Jackson Suber (28 points)
- T10 - Will Gordon (27 points)
- T10 - Jacques Kruyswijk (27 points)
- T10 - Patrick Fishburn (27 points)
- T10 - Kevin Roy (27 points)
- T10 - David Lipsky (27 points)
- 15 - Lanto Griffin (26 points)
- T16 - Joel Girrbach (25 points)
- T16 - Doug Ghim (25 points)
- T16 - Max Homa (25 points)
- T16 - Andrew Wilson (25 points)
- T16 - Martin Laird (25 points)
- T16 - Joseph Bramlett (25 points)
- T16 - Hayden Buckley (25 points)
- T23 - Jonathan Byrd (24 points)
- T23 - Pierceson Coody (24 points)
- T23 - Yuto Katsuragawa (24 points)
- T23 - Joel Dahmen (24 points)
- T27 - Sam Ryder (23 points)
- T27 - Todd Clements (23 points)
- T27 - Isaiah Salinda (23 points)
- T30 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (22 points)
- T30 - Austin Cook (22 points)
- T30 - David Skinns (22 points)
- T30 - Ricky Castillo (22 points)
- T30 - Carson Young (22 points)
- T30 - Chandler Phillips (22 points)
- T36 - Mark Hubbard (21 points)
- T36 - Thomas Rosenmueller (21 points)
- T36 - Quade Cummins (21 points)
- T36 - Paul Peterson (21 points)
- T36 - Robin Williams (21 points)
- T36 - Andrew Putnam (21 points)
- T36 - Max McGreevy (21 points)
- T43 - Luke List (20 points)
- T43 - Trevor Cone (20 points)
- T43 - Marcus Kinhult (20 points)
- T43 - Nate Lashley (20 points)
- T43 - Beau Hossler (20 points)
- T43 - Callum Shinkwin (20 points)
- T43 - Dylan Frittelli (20 points)
- 50 - Kurt Kitayama (19 points)