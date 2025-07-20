Who is leading the 2025 Barracuda Championship after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Barracuda Championship is underway at the Tahoe Mountain Club. Saturday's round saw some stellar performances across the field, leading to an exciting final round with a fully stacked leaderboard.

Ryan Gerard earned 12 points on Saturday to total 34 points over 54 holes at the Barracuda Championship. Having jumped 4 spots up the leaderboard, he shares the lead with Rico Hoey, who bore the solo lead heading into the third round of the Barracuda Championship.

Will Gordon recorded a whopping 14 points earned during the penultimate round. The stellar day saw the American rise 33 spots up the leaderboard and tie for tenth place at the Barracuda Championship with five other golfers including Patrick Fishburn.

2025 Barracuda Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top fifty players at the 2025 Barracuda Championship heading into the final stretch of the tournament (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Ryan Gerard (34 points)

T1 - Rico Hoey (34 points)

3 - Erik van Rooyen (33 points)

4 - Tom Valliant (32 points)

T5 - Hayden Springer (29 points)

T5 - Vince Whaley (29 points)

T7 - Jason Scrivener (28 points)

T7 - Dale Whitnell (28 points)

T7 - Jackson Suber (28 points)

T10 - Will Gordon (27 points)

T10 - Jacques Kruyswijk (27 points)

T10 - Patrick Fishburn (27 points)

T10 - Kevin Roy (27 points)

T10 - David Lipsky (27 points)

15 - Lanto Griffin (26 points)

T16 - Joel Girrbach (25 points)

T16 - Doug Ghim (25 points)

T16 - Max Homa (25 points)

T16 - Andrew Wilson (25 points)

T16 - Martin Laird (25 points)

T16 - Joseph Bramlett (25 points)

T16 - Hayden Buckley (25 points)

T23 - Jonathan Byrd (24 points)

T23 - Pierceson Coody (24 points)

T23 - Yuto Katsuragawa (24 points)

T23 - Joel Dahmen (24 points)

T27 - Sam Ryder (23 points)

T27 - Todd Clements (23 points)

T27 - Isaiah Salinda (23 points)

T30 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (22 points)

T30 - Austin Cook (22 points)

T30 - David Skinns (22 points)

T30 - Ricky Castillo (22 points)

T30 - Carson Young (22 points)

T30 - Chandler Phillips (22 points)

T36 - Mark Hubbard (21 points)

T36 - Thomas Rosenmueller (21 points)

T36 - Quade Cummins (21 points)

T36 - Paul Peterson (21 points)

T36 - Robin Williams (21 points)

T36 - Andrew Putnam (21 points)

T36 - Max McGreevy (21 points)

T43 - Luke List (20 points)

T43 - Trevor Cone (20 points)

T43 - Marcus Kinhult (20 points)

T43 - Nate Lashley (20 points)

T43 - Beau Hossler (20 points)

T43 - Callum Shinkwin (20 points)

T43 - Dylan Frittelli (20 points)

50 - Kurt Kitayama (19 points)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More