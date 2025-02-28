Who is leading the 2025 Cognizant Classic after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic saw stellar performances across the leaderboard. Jake Knapp fired up an astounding 12-under-par 59 round to not only take the lead by four strokes but also set the PGA National's Champion Course record.

Daniel Berger follows tied for 2nd place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The American golfer carded in a stellar 8 under par 63 round to share the position with Russell Henley and Sami Valimaki.

The 2025 Cognizant Classic sees five players tied for fifth place with a 7-under par 64 opening round score. Among them are Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley, and J.J. Spaun.

Michael Kim shares the 11th spot at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, and two other golfers. The five golfers carded rounds of 6-under par 65 each.

Here's a look at the top 16 players at the 2025 Cognizant Classic through 18 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-12)

T2 - Daniel Berger (-8)

T2 - Russell Henley (-8)

T2 - Sami Valimaki (-8)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-7)

T5 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T5 - Davis Riley (-7)

T5 - Jesper Svensson (-7)

T5 - Keith Mitchell (-7)

T5 - J.J. Spaun (-7)

T11 - Michael Kim (-6)

T11 - Jordan Spieth (-6)

T11 - Brian Harman (-6)

T11 - Joe Highsmith (-6)

T11 - Charley Hoffman (-6)

T16 - Rico Hoey (-5)

T16 - Brice Garnett (-5)

T16 - Matthieu Pavon (-5)

T16 - Zach Johnson (-5)

T16 - Billy Horschel (-5)

T16 - Camilo Villegas (-5)

T16 - Ben Polland (-5)

T16 - Ricky Castillo (-5)

T16 - Andrew Novak (-5)

T16 - Chris Kirk (-5)

T16 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T16 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5)

Trey Mullinax and Brendon Todd share the last place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Both the PGA Tour golfers carded in rounds of 6 over par 77 each to be 18 strokes behind the leader.

Jake Knapp's 2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic leader's historical 12-under par-59 scorecard (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

