Who is leading the 2025 Dow Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Dow Championship is underway in Midland, Michigan, this week. The tournament is being played with teams. The opening round was played in an alternate shot format and saw stellar performances across the leaderboard.
Gemma Dryburgh and her playing partner Cassie Porter take the early lead at the 2025 Dow Championship. They posted a 4-under-par 66 round to lead by a one-stroke margin.
Six teams trail the leaders at the 2025 Dow Championship with a 3-under-par 67 score. Included in this list are Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang and the Japanese duo of Saki Baba and Yuri Yoshida.
The all-American team of Andrea Lee and Lucy Li sit tied for 15th place. They share the position at the 2025 Dow Championship along with four other teams who also bear a 1-under-par 69 score.
The Philippines' Dottie Ardina partnered up with India's Aditi Ashok to post an even par score on Thursday. They are tied for 20th place with 11 other teams, including Carlota Ciganda and Gaby Lopez.
2025 Dow Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top teams at the 2025 Dow Championship following Thursday's round (via LPGA Tour):
- 1 - Gemma Dryburg & Cassie Porter (-4)
- T2 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin (-3)
- T2 - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida (-3)
- T2 - Yan Liu & Yahui Zhang (-3)
- T2 - Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire (-3)
- T2 - Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson (-3)
- T2 - Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee (-3)
- T8 - Jeeno Thitikul & Ruoning Yin (-2)
- T8 - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela (-2)
- T8 - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussine-Bouchard (-2)
- T8 - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu (-2)
- T8 - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu (-2)
- T8 - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson (-2)
- T8 - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanette Wannasaen (-2)
- T15 - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li (-1)
- T15 - Kumkang Park & Jing Yan (-1)
- T15 - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith-Stroh (-1)
- T15 - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol (-1)
- T15 - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol (-1)
- T20 - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita (E)
- T20 - In Gee Chun & Jennifer Song (E)
- T20 - Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews (E)
- T20 - Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi (E)
- T20 - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber (E)
- T20 - Akie Iwai & Chisato Iwai (E)
- T20 - Narin An & Ayaka Furue (E)
- T20 - Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka (E)
- T20 - Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez (E)
- T20 - Dottie Ardina & Aditi Ashok (E)
- T20 - Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano (E)
- T20 - Celine Borge & Polly Mack (E)