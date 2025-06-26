Who is leading the 2025 Dow Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Dow Championship is underway in Midland, Michigan, this week. The tournament is being played with teams. The opening round was played in an alternate shot format and saw stellar performances across the leaderboard.

Gemma Dryburgh and her playing partner Cassie Porter take the early lead at the 2025 Dow Championship. They posted a 4-under-par 66 round to lead by a one-stroke margin.

Six teams trail the leaders at the 2025 Dow Championship with a 3-under-par 67 score. Included in this list are Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang and the Japanese duo of Saki Baba and Yuri Yoshida.

The all-American team of Andrea Lee and Lucy Li sit tied for 15th place. They share the position at the 2025 Dow Championship along with four other teams who also bear a 1-under-par 69 score.

The Philippines' Dottie Ardina partnered up with India's Aditi Ashok to post an even par score on Thursday. They are tied for 20th place with 11 other teams, including Carlota Ciganda and Gaby Lopez.anda and Gaby Lopez.

2025 Dow Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top teams at the 2025 Dow Championship following Thursday's round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Gemma Dryburg & Cassie Porter (-4)

T2 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin (-3)

T2 - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida (-3)

T2 - Yan Liu & Yahui Zhang (-3)

T2 - Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire (-3)

T2 - Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson (-3)

T2 - Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee (-3)

T8 - Jeeno Thitikul & Ruoning Yin (-2)

T8 - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela (-2)

T8 - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussine-Bouchard (-2)

T8 - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu (-2)

T8 - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu (-2)

T8 - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson (-2)

T8 - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanette Wannasaen (-2)

T15 - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li (-1)

T15 - Kumkang Park & Jing Yan (-1)

T15 - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith-Stroh (-1)

T15 - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol (-1)

T15 - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol (-1)

T20 - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita (E)

T20 - In Gee Chun & Jennifer Song (E)

T20 - Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews (E)

T20 - Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi (E)

T20 - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber (E)

T20 - Akie Iwai & Chisato Iwai (E)

T20 - Narin An & Ayaka Furue (E)

T20 - Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka (E)

T20 - Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez (E)

T20 - Dottie Ardina & Aditi Ashok (E)

T20 - Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano (E)

T20 - Celine Borge & Polly Mack (E)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More