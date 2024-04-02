Who made the Monday qualifiers at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? 5-for-1 playoff results explored

Four golfers have secured their spots in the field for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, scheduled to take place from April 4 to 7 at the TPC San Antonio, by Monday qualifiers.
Alex Welch secured his place after claiming low medalist at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club, shooting a round of 6-under 66. This week, Welch will make his first start on the PGA Tour.
Adam Long, who finished 64th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, secured a spot by shooting 5-under 67 and is set to play at the Valero Texas Open.
Tom Adrounie, who shot 5-under 67 in the Monday qualifiers, will also compete this week. Additionally, Peter Kuest made it through the Monday qualifiers, advancing via a 5-for-1 playoff.
Who will compete at the Valero Texas Open 2024?
This week's PGA Tour event will feature a full-size field of 144 players. Joining the competition will be Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Hideki Matsuyama.
Besides them, Scott Stallings, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry and Phil Knowles were also scheduled to play in the tournament, but they withdrew from the competition.
Here is the field of the Valero Texas Open, along with their qualification criteria:
Monday Qualifiers
- Adam Long
- Alex Welch
- Peter Kuest
- Tom Adrounie
Sponsor-Qualifying Tournament
- Raul Pereda
- Bronson Burgoon
- Hayden Springer
- Erik Barnes
- Trace Crowe
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Rory McIlroy
- Webb Simpson
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
- Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
- Brian Harman
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Billy Horschel
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Ludvig Åberg
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Nick Hardy
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- K.H. Lee
- Grayson Murray
- Vincent Norrman
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Adam Svensson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Career money exemption
- Charley Hoffman
- Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Luke Donald
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Kevin Chappell
- Padraig Harrington
- Ryan Palmer
- Joe Sullivan
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Ben Willman
- Past champion
- Andrew Landry
Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Adam Schenk
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
- Denny McCarthy
- Byeong Hun An
- Andrew Putnam
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Beau Hossler
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Matt Kuchar
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
- Alex Noren
- S.H. Kim
- Davis Thompson
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Kevin Streelman
- Chesson Hadley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Martin Laird
- Ben Martin
- Ryan Moore
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
Top 125 (Prior Season Nonmember)
- Nicolai Højgaard
# Major Medical Extension
- Maverick McNealy
- C.T. Pan
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bud Cauley
- J.B. Holmes
- Vince Whaley
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
- Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alexander Björk
- Jorge Campillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Norman Xiong
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Harrison Endycott