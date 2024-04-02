Who made the Monday qualifiers at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? 5-for-1 playoff results explored

Four golfers have secured their spots in the field for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, scheduled to take place from April 4 to 7 at the TPC San Antonio, by Monday qualifiers.

Alex Welch secured his place after claiming low medalist at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club, shooting a round of 6-under 66. This week, Welch will make his first start on the PGA Tour.

Adam Long, who finished 64th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, secured a spot by shooting 5-under 67 and is set to play at the Valero Texas Open.

Tom Adrounie, who shot 5-under 67 in the Monday qualifiers, will also compete this week. Additionally, Peter Kuest made it through the Monday qualifiers, advancing via a 5-for-1 playoff.

Who will compete at the Valero Texas Open 2024?

This week's PGA Tour event will feature a full-size field of 144 players. Joining the competition will be Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Besides them, Scott Stallings, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry and Phil Knowles were also scheduled to play in the tournament, but they withdrew from the competition.

Here is the field of the Valero Texas Open, along with their qualification criteria:

Monday Qualifiers

Adam Long

Alex Welch

Peter Kuest

Tom Adrounie

Sponsor-Qualifying Tournament

Raul Pereda

Bronson Burgoon

Hayden Springer

Erik Barnes

Trace Crowe

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy

Webb Simpson

Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

Hideki Matsuyama

Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)

Brian Harman

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Max Homa

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ludvig Åberg

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

K.H. Lee

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norrman

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Career money exemption

Charley Hoffman

Zach Johnson

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Luke Donald

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Kevin Chappell

Padraig Harrington

Ryan Palmer

Joe Sullivan

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Ben Willman

Past champion

Andrew Landry

Top 30 in FedExCup Points List

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Schenk

Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs

Denny McCarthy

Byeong Hun An

Andrew Putnam

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Matt Kuchar

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Davis Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Chesson Hadley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Top 125 (Prior Season Nonmember)

Nicolai Højgaard

# Major Medical Extension

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour

Ben Kohles

Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Jorge Campillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jacob Bridgeman

Jimmy Stanger

Norman Xiong

Nicholas Lindheim

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Harrison Endycott