Who is Michael Brennan? Meet the 23-yo sensation who won the Bank of Utah Championship 2025

Michael Brennan is a PGA Tour Americas player who, playing on a sponsorship exemption, won on the PGA Tour. He was born on February 9, 2002, in Leesburg, Virginia, and played golf at the collegiate level while studying at Wake Forest University. He studied economics while in college.

Brennan caught attention at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, which was held from October 23 to 26 at the Black Desert Course. He was invited on a sponsor’s exemption and was solid with his game throughout the four days, registering an easy four-stroke win.

He became the first golfer since Nick Dunlap in 2024 to win on the PGA Tour while playing on a sponsor’s exemption. Moreover, it was just his first start after turning pro on the PGA Tour.

Before turning pro in 2024, he played on the PGA Tour at the 2023 U.S. Open but had a tough time on the greens. He started with an opening round of 74 and then carded the next round of 75, missing the cut. Prior to that, he played at the Genesis Invitational in 2022 and, after playing two rounds of 71 and 73, missed the cut.

Michael Brennan won four tournaments in 2025. Earlier this year, he won the Biosteel Championship on the PGA Tour Americas, where he also clinched the trophies at the CRMC Championship and the ATB Classic. After his impressive run on the PGA Tour Americas, he was dominant in the PGA Tour event as well.

A look into Michael Brennan’s performance in 2025

Michael Brennan (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Brennan had played in 16 tournaments on the PGA Tour Americas in 2025 and recorded three wins. He had only missed one cut this season and had 12 finishes in the top 12.

Here is the result of his impressive performance in 2025 on the PGA Tour Americas:

93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich: T3 (67, 69, 67, 66)

ECP Brazil Open: T4 (66, 69, 65, 69)

KIA Open: T26 (68, 70, 69)

Diners Club Peru Open: T10 (73, 68, 67, 68)

Bupa Championship: T3 (68, 71, 67, 65)

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship: CUT (72, 71)

Explore NB Open: T9 (65, 70, 65, 70)

Bromont Open presented by Desjardins: T14 (66, 66, 65, 68)

Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments: T8 (67, 69, 68, 63)

Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates: T10 (68, 68, 66, 65)

BioSteel Championship: 1 (61, 65, 65, 64)

Manitoba Open: T51 (68, 71)

CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center: P1 (65, 66, 64, 63)

ATB Classic: 1 (61, 66, 74, 68)

Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited: T5 (62, 67, 70, 65)

Fortinet Cup Championship: T4 (66, 63, 68, 67)



