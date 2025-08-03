  • home icon
Who is Miyu Yamashita's caddie? Meet John Bennett

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:55 GMT
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Miyu Yamashita won the 2025 season's fifth and final major, the AIG Women's Open on Sunday, August 3. Not only was this her first golf major win, but it was also her first LPGA tournament win. Yamashita began crying after her final putt, as it was a highly emotional moment for her.

The golfer later hugged her caddie, John Bennett, as they shared a memorable moment. This has piqued fans' interest in learning more about John Bennett, so here's a brief overview.

Hailing from Taranaki, New Zealand, John Bennett joined Miyu Yamashita in the 2025 season. This is Yamashita's rookie season on the LPGA Tour, and she needed an experienced caddie to assist her with various tasks. Bennett brings 20 years of experience to the table, having started his career with his longtime buddy David Smail.

David Smail has won seven tournaments in his career, the most well-known of which being the 2001 New Zealand Open. Interestingly, Bennett carried his bag throughout all seven of these competitions. Following Smail, John Bennett worked with Sakura Yokomine for six years. Later, he began to carry Ayaka Matsumori's bag, and they both managed to win the 2016 Fujitsu Ladies.

John Bennett's contribution to Miyu Yamashita's victory at the AIG Women's Open was undoubtedly significant. Here's the video posted by Golf Channel of Yamashita immediately coming to Bennett for a hug after scoring her career's first LPGA win:

Miyu Yamashita performed admirably throughout the tournament, finishing the final round with a score of 2-under par. With this, she finished the tournament with a total score of 11-under par, two strokes clear of second place.

How much money will John Bennett make off Miyu Yamashita's AIG Women's Open victory?

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Miyu Yamashita earned an LPGA Tour card after winning a qualification series in December 2024. She immediately took Bennett on board, knowing how much he could benefit her in any competition. This partnership has paid off, as Yamashita has finished in multiple top tens and has now gotten her maiden LPGA Tour win. For this victory, she is expected to receive a total of $1,462,500 as the champion.

Interestingly, this is the highest prize money any AIG Women's Open Champion has ever won. According to the rules, 10% of the winner's profits go to the caddie, who in this case is John Bennett, who will receive $145,250. In addition, the caddie will be reimbursed for certain travel and hotel expenses.

Talking more about Miyu Yamashita's 2025 season, here's a short look at her results:

  • ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open – T10, 280
  • The Amundi Evian Championship – T14, 276
  • Dow Championship – T18, 267
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship – T6, 290
  • Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give – T50, 285
  • ShopRite LPGA Classic – T5, 203
  • U.S. Women's Open – T36, 295
  • Mizuho Americas Open – Missed Cut, 144
  • Black Desert Championship – T20, 276
  • The Chevron Championship – T30, 290
  • JM Eagle LA Championship – T3, 269
  • Ford Championship – Missed Cut, 146
  • Blue Bay LPGA – T8, 283
  • HSBC Women's World Championship – T21, 286
  • Founders Cup – T4, 271
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
