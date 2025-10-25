  • home icon
Who is Peter Finch? Meet YouTube golfer set for pro debut at the Egyptian Open

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 25, 2025 11:36 GMT
2025 PGA Professional Championship - Source: Getty
Peter Finch - Source: Getty library

Peter Finch is a YouTube golf coach who will make his pro debut at the Egyptian Open. Finch received a sponsor’s exemption to enter the tournament, which featured 132 players competing for a prize purse of $125,000.

Finch is involved with online golf entertainment, and he has over 760,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has an online reputation for his ball striking and coaching skills, who makes videos on ball flight tests, challenge rounds, and collaborates with top-tier golfers for content.

Peter Finch is also recognised as a PGA teaching professional, who is friendly and creates a comfortable environment for professional golfers who want to level up their game. He also provides swing analysis and personal feedback to golfers.

Recently, as Finch got a chance to play at the Egyptian Open, he shared his views regarding the same. His words were:

“I am also going into this being the best putter in the world. That's kind of like a different frame of mind...Tour golf and tournament golf is just so much different than what you do on YouTube so not so much of technique shift...it's more getting back into a mindset of this isn't a YouTube round of golf even if we are filming it...Starting to trust that process...the process has been on the shelf for a bit...My golf this year is probably better than it ever has been. Translating that into a Tour event is going to be tough.”
Before his pro debut last month, the golf coach shared his insights about the 2025 Ryder Cup on his online platform.

Peter Finch backs European Ryder Cup golfer Rory McIlroy amid fan heckling at the Bethpage Black

Peter Finch backed Rory McIlroy’s reaction to fan heckling at the Ryder Cup. This year, the Ryder Cup was held on U.S. soil. As a result, US fans made several derogatory comments about the European golfers during the tournament. McIlroy was subjected to such behaviour, which finally resulted in an outburst from the Northern Irishman during the Saturday foursomes.

Recently, Peter Finch backed McIlroy's reaction and wrote on X:

“Just imagine what was shouted at Rory (and others I heard) to make a professional golfer react like this. The atmosphere here has been strange. Passionate at times, it is often prickly, hostile, and personal. As always, it’s NOT the majority, and hopefully, some respect can return today, although I’m not hopeful. I’m biased, but most of the European fans have been amazing. They sing loudly at our players, which is the key, and seem mostly to know where the line is.”
The Ryder Cup was won by the European side against the Americans with a total score of 15-13. This was the European side's second triumph in a row after the 2023 victory.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

