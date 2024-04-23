Who is playing in the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship? DP World Tour event’s field explored

After a short break, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. The penultimate event on the circuit’s Asian Swing is set to tee off on Thursday, April 25, at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course in Gotemba.

The second edition of the ISPS Handa Championship will feature a 144-player field. The event, featuring a mixture of European and Asian stars, will be headlined by the likes of Matthieu Pavon, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Jesper Svensson, among others.

2024 ISPS Handa Championship field

World No. 21 Matthieu Pavon is the top-ranked player on the ISPS Handa Championship field. Interestingly, he’ll be the only top-50 OWGR-ranked player at the Japanese outing.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rikuya Hoshino, Masahiro Kawamura, Dylan Frittelli, Yannik Paul, and Keita Nakajima are other players to watch this weekend in Japan.

Notably, the golfers will compete against each other for the $2,250,000. The ISPS Handa Championship winner will bag $380,000 along with some valuable Race to Dubai points.

It is pertinent to note that the event takes place parallel to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Several European Tour regulars have picked the team event over the Japanese outing.

Listed below is the complete field for the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan:

Mikiya Akutsu

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Haydn Barron

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Justin De Los Santos

Alejandro Del Rey

Manuel Elvira

Will Enefer

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Takahiro Hataji

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Kensei Hirata

Mikumu Horikawa

Rikuya Hoshino

Yusaku Hosono

Daan Huizing

Kodai Ichihara

Tomoyo Ikemura

Shugo Imahira

Yuki Inamori

Ryo Ishikawa

Aguri Iwasaki

Hiroshi Iwata

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Naoyuki Kataoka

Yuto Katsuragawa

Riki Kawamoto

Masahiro Kawamura

Brad Kennedy

Taichi Kho

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Yuta Kinoshita

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Shintaro Kobayashi

Kazuma Kobori

Satoshi Kodaira

Espen Kofstad

Guntaek Koh

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Shota Matsumoto

Tomgalgorm Mckibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Yusaku Miyazato

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Taichi Nabetani

Ryutaro Nagano

Taiga Nagano

Keita Nakajima

Naoto Nakanishi

Rintaro Nakano

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Takashi Ogiso

Kaito Onishi

Adrian Otaegui

Tomoharu Otsuki

Juvic Pagunsan

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Anthony Quayle

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Taihei Sato

Lorenzo Scalise

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Taiga Semikawa

Shunhankar Sharma

Taisei Shimizu

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Younghan Song

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Taiga Sugihara

Yuta Sugiura

Andy Sullivan

Kosuke Suzuki

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Shotaro Tanaka

Toru Taniguchi

Hideto Tanihara

Santiago Tarrio

Yosuke Tsukada

Tom Vaillant

Paul Waring

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Jiho Yang

Ren Yonezawa

Taiki Yoshida

Fabrizio Zanotti

The DP World Tour will travel to China for the 2024 Volvo China Open after the Japanese outing.