Who is playing in the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship? DP World Tour event’s field explored

After a short break, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. The penultimate event on the circuit’s Asian Swing is set to tee off on Thursday, April 25, at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course in Gotemba.
The second edition of the ISPS Handa Championship will feature a 144-player field. The event, featuring a mixture of European and Asian stars, will be headlined by the likes of Matthieu Pavon, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Jesper Svensson, among others.
2024 ISPS Handa Championship field
World No. 21 Matthieu Pavon is the top-ranked player on the ISPS Handa Championship field. Interestingly, he’ll be the only top-50 OWGR-ranked player at the Japanese outing.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rikuya Hoshino, Masahiro Kawamura, Dylan Frittelli, Yannik Paul, and Keita Nakajima are other players to watch this weekend in Japan.
Notably, the golfers will compete against each other for the $2,250,000. The ISPS Handa Championship winner will bag $380,000 along with some valuable Race to Dubai points.
It is pertinent to note that the event takes place parallel to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Several European Tour regulars have picked the team event over the Japanese outing.
Listed below is the complete field for the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan:
- Mikiya Akutsu
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Haydn Barron
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Justin De Los Santos
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Manuel Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Takahiro Hataji
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Kensei Hirata
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Yusaku Hosono
- Daan Huizing
- Kodai Ichihara
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Shugo Imahira
- Yuki Inamori
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Naoyuki Kataoka
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Riki Kawamoto
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Brad Kennedy
- Taichi Kho
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Yuta Kinoshita
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Shintaro Kobayashi
- Kazuma Kobori
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Espen Kofstad
- Guntaek Koh
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Shota Matsumoto
- Tomgalgorm Mckibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Yusaku Miyazato
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Taichi Nabetani
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Taiga Nagano
- Keita Nakajima
- Naoto Nakanishi
- Rintaro Nakano
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Takashi Ogiso
- Kaito Onishi
- Adrian Otaegui
- Tomoharu Otsuki
- Juvic Pagunsan
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Anthony Quayle
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Taihei Sato
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Taiga Semikawa
- Shunhankar Sharma
- Taisei Shimizu
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Younghan Song
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Taiga Sugihara
- Yuta Sugiura
- Andy Sullivan
- Kosuke Suzuki
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Shotaro Tanaka
- Toru Taniguchi
- Hideto Tanihara
- Santiago Tarrio
- Yosuke Tsukada
- Tom Vaillant
- Paul Waring
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Jiho Yang
- Ren Yonezawa
- Taiki Yoshida
- Fabrizio Zanotti
The DP World Tour will travel to China for the 2024 Volvo China Open after the Japanese outing.