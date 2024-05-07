Who are the top-ranked players on the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field? Player rankings explored

After a successful CJ Cup Byron Nelson outing, the PGA Tour is back with another Signature event this weekend. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 9, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event will see a 68-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the 21st tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Owing to its elevated status, the event will see a stacked roster competing for the top prize. Being played in its originally intended slot, the signature event will be headlined by Rory McIlroy.

Players like Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and defending champion Wyndham Clark will join the ace golfer on the field.

It is pertinent to note that 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking will be the top contenders at the 2024 Wells Fargo championship.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship player rankings

Interestingly, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player who didn’t commit to the Wells Fargo Championship. The Masters champion decided to skip the event as he awaits the birth of his first child with his wife Meredith.

Unsurprisingly, World No.2 McIlroy will be the highest-ranked player at the event. No.3 Clark and No.4 Schauffele will join him. The event will be played parallel to the PGA Tour’s debut Myrtle Beach Classic outing. Despite this, the elevated event has a stacked field.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the top-10 ranked players, World No.11 Tommy Fleetwood, No.12 Sahith Theegala, No.13 Collin Morikawa, No.14 Matt Fitzpatrick, and No.15 Hideki Matsuyama will be on the field.

World No.18 Russell Henley, 20 Matthieu Pavon, No.21 Jordan Spieth, No.24 Jason Day, No.28 Tony Finau, No.39 Rickie Fowler, and No.41 Shane Lowry are other big names to watch this weekend in Charlotte.

Notably, World No. 6 Ludvig Aberg pulled out of the event on Tuesday citing a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the top 50 players on the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field:

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Wyndham Clark

4 - Xander Schauffele

7 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Patrick Cantlay

9 - Brian Harman

10 - Max Homa

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Sahith Theegala

13 - Collin Morikawa

14 - Matt Fitzpatrick

15 - Hideki Matsuyama

16 - Cameron Young

18 - Russell Henley

19 - Keegan Bradley

20 - Matthieu Pavon

21 - Jordan Spieth

22 - Chris Kirk

23 - Tom Kim

24 - Jason Day

25 - Sepp Straka

26 - Nick Taylor

27 - Sam Burns

28 - Tony Finau

29 - Justin Thomas

30 - Will Zalatoris

31 - Denny McCarthy

32 - Byeong Hun An

33 - Akshay Bhatia

35 - Lucas Glover

38 - Sungjae Im

39 - Rickie Fowler

40 - J.T. Poston

41 - Shane Lowry

42 - Stephan Jaeger

43 - Eric Cole

44 - Si Woo Kim

45 - Adam Schenk

46 - Emiliano Grillo

47 - Harris English

48 - Kurt Kitayama

49 - Adam Hadwin

50 - Austin Eckroat

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be updated as the event progresses.