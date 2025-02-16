"Who watched"; "This man can win the Masters"- Fans react to Joaquin Niemann winning LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

Joaquin Niemann has emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Adelaide. The Chilean golfer won by three strokes over Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

This was Joaquin Niemann's third victory on LIV Golf after joining the Saudi-backed Tour in 2022. He earlier won the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba and 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah. The LIV Golfer also won the Australian Open in the 2024 DP World Tour season.

Talking about playing in Australia, he said:

"Man, I love it. I'm starting to feel the chills now because I didn’t want to get out of that game rhythm because you never know what can happen on the last one. But now for the relief, and man, it feels awesome."

After scoring 67 and 71 in the first two rounds, Niemann scored 7-under 65 in the final round. The official page of LIV Golf wrote on X:

"What a Sunday charge (clapping emoji) @joaconiemann takes the individual title Down Under (trophy emoji) #LIVGolfAdelaide @TorqueGC_"

Popular golf account NUCLR GOLF took to X and wrote:

"#WINNER - Joaquin Niemann shoots -7, 65 on Sunday to win the LIV Adelaide individual title by 3 strokes."

Fans took to the comments section about Joaquin Niemann winning the LIV Golf Adelaide with several dismissing the LIV event.

"Good for him. Who watched?" one fan wrote.

"And ..nobody cares" other commented.

"Woo, I missed yet another one.." another wrote.

Some fans called him a Masters contender and praised the event in Adelaide with some urging for a LIV-PGA merger.

"This man can win the Masters." one of the fan said.

"Adelaide has been fun to watch from start to finish." another fan commented

"Merger needs to happen soon, need guys like him back in competition." another fan wrote.

Joaquin Niemann won $4 million from a total prize purse of $20 million.

Joaquin Niemann says that a good finish in Majors is at the back of his mind

After his win at Adelaide, Joaquin Niemann was asked if he was ready to contend or win a Major. The Chilean golfer said (via LIV Golf):

"I mean, obviously, that's something that we all work for it. There's something that I know I can do it. It's just a matter of you know, the week being my way, you know, I just need to be patient. You know, it's something that is back of my mind, having a good finish in the Majors. So, yeah, I'm ready for it."

Joaquin Niemann competed in three Majors in 2024 except the US Open. Even in 2025, he is exempted from all Majors except the US Open. However, the US Open announced a new qualification pathway for LIV Golf players with the highest-ranked LIV player in the top three of the standings, if not otherwise exempt by May 19, 2025.

When asked if he aims to grab the spot at the US Open, he said:

"Yeah, definitely. I mean, hopefully, I can grab it before that. But yeah, I mean, that's that's great. You know, they're making their point and, you know, all the majors are, you know, doing what they have to do. So, it's good."

Let's take a look at Joaquin Niemann's performances in Majors:

Masters Tournament

2018: CUT

2021: T40

2022: T35

2023: T16

2024: T22

PGA Championship

2018: T71

2019: CUT

2020: CUT

2021: T30

2022: T23

2023: CUT

2024: T39

U.S. Open

2017: CUT

2020: T23

2021: T31

2022: T47

2023: T32

The Open Championship

2019: CUT

2021: T59

2022: T53

2023: CUT

2024: T58

