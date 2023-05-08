Who won the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf? Final results explored 

On Sunday, Stephen Ames carded a 4-under 68 at the TPC Sugarloaf to claim the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, beating Miguel Angel Jiménez by a four-stroke margin.

Ames never lost his lead over three rounds as he was tied at the top with David Toms after Day 1, then closed the second day with three strokes lead over Ken Tanigawa.

A bogey-free round on the final day was enough to claim his second PGA Champions Tour title of the season. Ames and David Toms are the only players to win twice on the senior tour this season.

Before the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Ames had also triumphed at the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco in February. Overall, he has won four titles in his senior tour career.

Jimenez also shot the third round of 4-under 68 but that wasn't enough to close out the lead secured by Ames in the first two rounds. The Spaniard also shot an ace on par 3 16th on Friday.

Ken Tanigawa posted 1-under 72 on Sunday to aggregate at 13-under, finishing in third place at TPC Sugarloaf.

Toms closed with 76 on Sunday. After starting well with 7-under 65, he lost his rhythm, and two 70s on the 2nd and 3rd Day meant he slipped to T-24.

Bernhard Langer, who is the joint highest title winner on PGA Tour Champions, finished at T-8.

Senior Tour rookie Tim O’Neal tied for 10th at the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his best finish so far.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic leaderboard explored

Bernhard Langer finished tied 8th at the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Here's the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic:

1 Stephen Ames: -19

2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez: -15

3 Ken Tanigawa: -13

4 Brett Quigley: -12

T5 Lee Janzen: -11

T5 Steve Stricker: -11

7 Kris Blanks: -10

T8 Bernhard Langer: -9

T8 Billy Mayfair: -9

T10 Ernie Els: -8

T10 Y.E. Yang: -8

T10 David McKenzie: -8

T10 Colin Montgomerie: -8

T10 Kirk Triplett : -8

T10 Alex Cejka: -8

T10 Timothy O'Neal: -8

T17 Stuart Appleby: -7

T17 Steve Flesch: -7

T17 Rod Pampling: -7

T17 Paul Stankowski: -7

T21 Brian Gay: -6

T21 Rocco Mediate: -6

T21 Robert Karlsson: -6

T24 Jeff Maggert: -5

T24 Esteban Toledo: -5

T24 David Toms: -5

T24 Ken Duke: -5

T24 Tom Gillis: -5

T24 Darren Clarke: -5

T30 Joe Durant: -4

T30 Woody Austin: -4

T30 Jim Furyk: -4

T30 Paul Goydos: -4

T34 Billy Andrade: -3

T34 Glen Day: -3

T34 Harrison Frazar: -3

T34 Robert Gamez: -3

T34 Davis Love III: -3

T34 Tim Petrovic: -3

T34 Charlie Wi: -3

T41 Thongchai Jaidee: -2

T41 Steve Jones: -2

T41 Tom Pernice Jr.: -2

T41 Shane Bertsch: -2

T41 Wes Short, Jr.: -2

T41 K.J. Choi: -2

T41 Scott Parel: -2

T48 John Huston: -1

T48 José María Olazábal: -1

T48 Vijay Singh: -1

T48 Jesús Rivas: -1

T52 Scott Dunlap: E

T52 Richard Green: E

T54 Paul Broadhurst: +1

T54 Retief Goosen: +1

T54 Mario Tiziani: +1

T57 Chris DiMarco: +2

T57 David Branshaw: +2

T57 Rob Labritz: +2

T57 Scott McCarron: +2

T57 Jay Don Blake: +2

T57 Olin Browne: +2

T57 Russ Cochran: +2

T64 Brian Cooper: +3

T64 Duffy Waldorf: +3

T64 John Senden: +3

T67 Matt Gogel: +4

T67 Notah Begay III: +4

T67 Willie Wood: +4

T67 Michael Bradley: +4

T71 Jason Bohn: +5

T71 Steve Pate: +5

73 Larry Mize: +6

74 Carlos Franco: +9

75 Gary Hallberg: +12

76 Marion Dantzler: +13

77 R.W. Eaks: +32

