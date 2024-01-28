Who won the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Thorbjørn Olesen became the proud winner of The 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship on January 28th. The Danish Professional golfer led his countryman Rasmus Højgaard by a six-stroke margin at the Al Hamra Golf Club.

Olesen started his final round with a score of 22-under-par. Højgaard was just four shots behind after the third day, but he challenged Olesen in the first seven holes of the final round.

Nonetheless, Olesen ended the Ras Al Khaimah Championship with 27-under-par. This triumph marked the 34-year-old golfer's eighth victory on the DP World Tour and made him jump to the sixth position in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship Leaderboard

Thorbjørn Olesen stood first on the leaderboard, while Rasmus Højgaard followed him as the runner-up of the event. He finished the event with a total of 21-under-par. Frederic Lacroix, meanwhile, secured third place on the leaderboard, with a score of 20-under-par.

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club:

Winner: Thorbjørn Olesen (-27)

2nd: Rasmus Hojgaard (-21)

3rd: Frederic Lacroix (-20)

T4: Brandon Stone (-17)

T4: Callum Shinkwin (-17)

T4: Yannik Paul (-17)

T4: Keita Nakajima (-17)

T4: Maximilian Kieffer (-17)

T9: Angel Hidalgo (-16)

T9: Joshua Grenville-Wood (-16)

T9: Sebastian Soderberg (-16)

T9: Richard Mansell (-16)

T13: Matthis Besard (-15)

T13: Zander Lombard (-15)

T13: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (-15)

T16: Eddie Pepperell (-14)

T16: Nacho Elvira (-14)

T16: Tom McKibbin (-14)

T16: Alex Fitzpatrick (-14)

T20: Todd Clements (-13)

T20: Louis De Jager (-13)

T20: Joel Girrbach (-13)

T23: Marcus Helligkilde (-12)

T23: Fabrizio Zanotti (-12)

T23: Manuel Elvira (-12)

T23: Ricardo Gouveia (-12)

T23: Ewen Ferguson (-12)

T23: Dale Whitnell (-12)

T23: Jayden Trey Schaper (-12)

T23: Daniel Hillier (-12)

T23: Aaron Cockerill (-12)

T23: James Morrison (-12)

T23: Sam Bairstow (-12)

T34: Niklas Norgaard (-11)

T34: Connor Syme (-11)

T34: Ugo Coussaud (-11)

T37: Freddy Schott (-10)

T37: Jorge Campillo (-10)

T37: Alejandro Del Rey (-10)

T37: Sebastian Garcia (-10)

T37: Jaco Prinsloo (-10)

T37: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-10)

T37: Calum Hill (-10)

T37: Shubhankar Sharma (-10)

T37: Marcel Siem (-10)

T37: Bernd Wiesberger (-10)

T47: Jesper Svensson (-9)

T47: Gavin Green (-9)

T47: Hennie Du Plessis (-9)

T47: Julien Brun (-9)

T47: Paul Waring (-9)

T47: Jason Scrivener (-9)

T47: Marcus Armitage (-9)

T54: Lukas Nemecz (-8)

T54: Johannes Veerman (-8)

T56: Lorenzo Scalise (-7)

T56: David Law (-7)

T56: Clement Sordet (-7)

T59: Nicolos Colsaerts (-6)

T59: Jeong-Weon Ko (-6)

T59: Francesco Laporta (-6)

T59: Max Rottluff (-6)

T63: Laurie Canter (-5)

T63: Matthew Southgate (-5)

T63: Sean Crocker (-5)

T63: Julien Guerrier (-5)

T63: Hao-Tong Li (-5)

T68: Sam Jones (-4)

T68: Guido Migliozzi (-4)

T70: Padraig Harrington (-2)

T70: Gunner Wiebe (-2)

T70: Richie Ramsay (-2)

T70: Dylan Frittelli (-2)

T74: Tom Lewis (-1)

T74: Jamie Donaldson (-1)

T76: Daniel Brown (Par)

T76: Daan Huizing (Par)

78th: Masahiro Kawamura (+1)