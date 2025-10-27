Who won the Bank of Utah Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, October 26, Michael Brennan held his nerve in the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 to claim his maiden PGA Tour title. The 23-year-old golfer finished at 22-under to beat Rico Hoey by a four-stroke margin.

Brennan entered the final day at the Black Desert Resort with a comfortable four-stroke lead. He began with five birdies on a bogey-free front nine but then made one on the tenth. He added a couple more birdies on the 12th and 14th before bogeying the 18th.

Brennan played the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 on a sponsor exemption but has now secured a PGA Tour exemption through the 2027 season. Notably, he had earned his Korn Ferry Tour card with three wins on the PGA Tour Americas earlier this year.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:

1. Michael Brennan: -22

2. Rico Hoey: -18

T3. David Ford: -16

T3. Thorbjørn Olesen: -16

T3. Ben Silverman: -16

T3. Justin Lower: -16

T3. Pierceson Coody: -16

T3. Matt McCarty: -16

T9. Brandt Snedeker: -15

T9. Max Homa: -15

T11. Max McGreevy: -14

T11. Billy Horschel: -14

T11. Stephan Jaeger: -14

T11. Kris Ventura: -14

T15. Greyson Sigg: -13

T15. Kurt Kitayama: -13

T15. Jackson Suber: -13

T15. Jesper Svensson: -13

T15. Kevin Yu: -13

T20. Ben Kohles: -12

T20. Braden Thornberry: -12

T20. Ryan Gerard: -12

T20. Zac Blair: -12

T20. Doc Redman: -12

T20. Jason Day: -12

T20. Hayden Springer: -12

T27. Sahith Theegala: -11

T27. Patrick Rodgers: -11

T27. Mac Meissner: -11

T27. Hayden Buckley: -11

T27. Austin Cook: -11

T27. Sebastian Moss: -11

T33. David Lipsky: -10

T33. Chad Ramey: -10

T33. Takumi Kanaya: -10

T33. Patton Kizzire: -10

T37. Owen Stamper: -9

T37. Michael Thorbjornsen: -9

T37. Harrison Endycott: -9

T37. Vince Whaley: -9

T37. Kevin Velo: -9

T42. Tim Widing: -8

T42. Tom Hoge: -8

T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -8

T42. Francesco Molinari: -8

T42. Isaiah Salinda: -8

T47. Adam Schenk: -7

T47. Victor Perez: -7

T47. Cameron Champ: -7

T47. Trevor Cone: -7

T51. Kaito Onishi: -6

T51. Jeremy Paul: -6

T51. Trey Mullinax: -6

T51. Paul Peterson: -6

T51. Sam Ryder: -6

T56. Luke Clanton: -5

T56. Connor Howe: -5

T56. Adam Svensson: -5

59. Seamus Power: -4

60. Kevin Roy: -3

T61. Danny Walker: -1

T61. Quade Cummins: -1

T63. Doug Ghim: E

T63. Taylor Moore: E

65. Frankie Capan III: +1

66. Karl Vilips: +2

67. Harry Higgs: +7

