Why is Brian Harman not playing in the 2023 3M Open? Real reason for absence explored

The 2023 3M Open is currently underway at the TPC Twin Cities golf course, Minnesota. Brian Harman however, is not in attendance. After the last major of the year, the PGA Tour has moved on to the next tournament of the year. The Open Championship was a fantastic end to the major championship season.

Brian Harman won his first ever major at the Open Championship and with utter dominance. He won a whole six shots clear of second place finishers. After lifting the Claret Jug for the first time ever, Harmon is taking a well deserved break and celebrating his win. Therefore, he is not participating at the 3M Open.

The Open



Brian Harman, your Champion Golfer of the Year. A new name added to the most iconic trophy in golf.

Harman's win saw him set the record for the second largest margin to win at the Open Championship. While he did collect $3 million for his win, he will not be at the 3M Open. However, the field for the 3M Open is just as talented, with the likes of Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Billy Horschel on course.

Brian Harman's Open Championship win comes along with a host of new records

Brian Harman's win at the Open Championship saw him lead from the second round, and convert it to a straight win. During the course of his lead, he managed to set some new records.

On the second day he shot a -10, which equalled the record for the lowest ever round at an Open Championship, a record he shares with Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson. Harman also became only the third left handed golfer to win the Open Championship, alongside Mickelson and Bob Charles.

Harman also took the least amount of putts to secure the win, at 106. The earlier record was held by Todd Hamilton, who took 109 putts to win the 2004 Open. With his win at the Open Championship, Brian Harman has also jumped to a career best OWGR ranking of 10.

With the Ryder Cup just a few months away, Harman could be in contention to take a spot on the team. However, for this week atleast, he is celebrating his win and enjoying being a major champion.