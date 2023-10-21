Why did Donald Trump skip LIV Golf Team Championship pro-am despite the event taking place at his own golf course? Reason explored

Donald Trump was not present at the LIV Golf Pro-Am of the Team Championship in Doral, Miami, on Thursday, October 19, which raised many eyebrows.

The LIV Golf Team Championship began on Friday, October 20, with eight teams competing for the ultimate prize. Ahead of the quarterfinal round, the Pro-Am took place at the Trump National Doral on Thursday. This is the third time this year that a Trump-owned course has hosted a LIV event.

The former US President has been a regular presence at LIV's Pro-Ams, especially when events have been held on his property. However, to everyone's surprise, he was not present at the Thursday Pro-Am.

The reason behind Trump's absence is probably the criminal charges he is currently facing in court. For those who are not aware, he is facing four criminal cases with 91 felony counts. Many believe he chose not to face the media amidst these court cases.

On Wednesday, October 18, Trump stated that he would be in Miami for the Team Championship, and his plane landed at Palm Beach International Airport the following day. However, he was nowhere to be seen in Miami.

Donald Trump was present at both events held at Trump Nationals this year. The first event took place in Washington, D.C., in May, followed by the one in Bedminster in August.

Donald Trump-owned courses might not get to host the LIV events next year

According to reports, the LIV Golf Team Championship might mark the last event hosted on a Donald Trump-owned golf course on a Saudi-backed circuit, and it may not return to next year's calendar.

While the league's schedule has yet to be announced, Sports Illustrated reported last month that the Trump-owned golf course would not be hosting any events in the upcoming season. This comes as a surprise, considering the close relationship he has had with the league.

Furthermore, Trump has been a major advocate for the league, despite the heavy criticism it has faced. The league was criticized by a human rights activist, and the players who switched to LIV were accused of accepting 'blood money.' However, the former US President wholeheartedly supported the breakaway league.

When the PGA Tour and PIF announced their surprising merger in June, Donald Trump welcomed it and described it as a 'big, beautiful, and glamorous deal.'

In the two seasons so far, Trump has hosted five out of the 22 events. This year, three events were played on the former president's property: LIV Golf DC, LIV Golf Bedminster, and the season finale in Miami.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Team Championship is moving to South Florida next year. The other confirmed venues are Mayakoba, Valderrama, and The Greenbrier in West Virginia, with Mayakoba hosting the season opener from February 2 to 4.

In the US, there will be six venues in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Oklahoma City, West Virginia, and Florida. Outside the US, there will be eight venues in Mexico, Spain, Jeddah, Adelaide, Hong Kong, England, Singapore, and South Korea.