Why did Haeji Kang withdraw from the BMW Ladies Championship 2025? Real reason explored 

Haeji Kang withdrew from the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship due to injury. The LPGA South Korea player teed it up at this week’s LPGA Tour event, but had a tough time on the greens.

She played two back-to-back rounds of 73, and ahead of the start of the third round, she withdrew from the competition. LPGA media has shared an update about her on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Haeji Kang withdrew during the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship due to injury"

Kang started her game with birdies on the tenth hole on Thursday. She then added a bogey on the 12th. She struggled on the front nine and added a bogey on the 16th. She continued to struggle on the back nine as well; after making a birdie and a bogey, she settled with a score of 1-over 73.

For the second round of the event, Kang added three bogeys on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine for another round of 73. She settled at a total of 2 over and withdrew from the competition.

Meanwhile, after three rounds, Sei Young Kim took the lead in the game at 19-under. She played three rounds of 62, 66, and 69. Yealimi Noh and Nasa Hataoka both tied for second at 15-under.

A look into Haeji Kang’s performance in 2025

Haeji Kang had a pretty tough season on the LPGA Tour in 2025. She started the campaign at the JM Eagle LA Championship but missed the cut. She then struggled at the Black Desert Championship but bounced back with a solid solo third finish at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open in Mayakoba.

Here are the results of the tournaments Haeji Kang had played in 2025 on the LPGA Tour:

Buick LPGA Shanghai: T60 (72, 75, 70, 70) –1, $6,310

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G: T34 (67) –4, $0

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: CUT (73, 72) +1, $0

FM Championship: CUT (74, 77) +7, $0

CPKC Women's Open: CUT (72, 72) +2, $0

AIG Women's Open: CUT (75, 79) +10, $0

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: CUT (75, 79) +10, $0

The Amundi Evian Championship: T70 (72, 71, 72, 75) +6, $16,010

Dow Championship: CUT (75, 66) +1, $0

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT (74, 78) +8, $0

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: WDC (69, 70, 78) +1, $0

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T29 (69, 69, 70) –5, $12,551

Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: 3 (73, 70, 69, 71) –5, $170,575

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: CUT (74, 72) +2, $0

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: CUT (68, 74) –2, $0

