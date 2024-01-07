“Why does he look like a teenage hostage” - Golf fans react to Kevin Kisner joining the booth as analyst for The Sentry 2024

Fans on social media have reacted to Kevin Kisner joining the Golf Channel as an analyst for The Sentry 2024.

Kisner has struggled with his game in the last season and failed to earn a spot in the season-opening tournament of the PGA Tour. However, he joined the broadcast booth of the Golf Channel on Saturday, January 6, for live commentary on the tournament along with the channel's analysts Curt Byrum and Dan Hicks.

The PGA Tour shared a picture of Kevin Kisner from the Golf Channel's booth in which he was seated in the middle, between Byrum and Hicks, wearing a blue half-sleeve shirt bearing the Golf Channel logo.

The Tour posted the picture on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption:

"@K_Kisner has joined the booth on @GolfChannel."

A fan jumped to the comments section to say Kisner looked like a teenage hostage sitting betweenByrum and Hicks. The fan wrote:

"Why does he look like a teenage hostage"

Another fan welcomed Kevin and said his voice was soothing for the ears. The user commented:

"Welcome Sir ! You're a sight for sore ears!"

One fan appreciated the addition of Kevin Kisner to the Golf Channel's broadcasting team. They wrote:

"Nice addition to the network."

Here are more fan reactions:

How was Kevin Kisner's 2022–23 PGA Tour season?

Kisner played in 18 tournaments in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He struggled with his game throughout the season and failed to even have one top 10 finish. The American could only make cuts in eight tournaments and miss in the other eight. He also withdrew from two tournaments in the last season.

Kevin Kisner started the season by finishing T72 at the CJ Cup. He was in good form until the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, where he missed the cut. He went on to miss the cut in three back-to-back tournaments.

In the mid-season, Kisner had only made the cut in two tournaments, which were The Players Championship and the World Golf Championship (Dell Technologies Match Play).

The American failed to make it to the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and did not qualify for the playoff events.

Here are the results of the tournaments Kevin Kisner played in the 2022–23 season of the PGA Tour:

2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T72

2022 The RSM Classic: T29

2022 Hero World Challenge: 19

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T34

2023 WM Phoenix Open: CUT

2023 The Genesis Invitational: CUT

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship: 75

2023 Valspar Championship: CUT

2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

2023 Masters Tournament: CUT

2023 RBC Heritage: W/D

2023 PGA Championship: CUT

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT

2023 Travelers Championship: W/D

2023 Fortinet Championship: T62

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship: T51

2023 The RSM Classic: 78