Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee has vehemently opposed the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series since its inception. He continues to make headlines following a Twitter brat with renowned LIV golfer Phil Mickelson over the last few weeks and amidst that, the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan dropped the bomb on the golf world by partnering with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Brandel Chamblee has vociferously spoken against the merger and said that PIF Governor Yasir Al-Runayyan didn't even know about golf and shouldn't be on the board.

"What does Yasir Al-Rumayyan even know about golf and since the likely answer to that question is, not much, why is he ON THE BOARD?"

"I do know that the derision being directed at the deal makers, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy seems somewhat unfounded given the legal and economic realities they were likely dealing with.

And to whatever degree they are guilty of selling out to the Saudis it pales in comparison to the soulless narcissistic greed of those players who defected to the Saudi league and in doing so gave LIV leverage and sent professional golf into a tailspin."

In his post, Chamblee mentioned that the merger has raised many questions, such as:

"Why a tour that seemed to have the upper hand would merge with a tour that was beset with waning interest and seemed to be out of ideas?"

"How can a majority investor in a company not have the controlling position?"

"What proportion of this merger was driven by discovery and what was driven by economics?"

"Did the PGA Tour really not have any other economic solutions?"

"One of the saddest days in the history"- Brandel Chamblee on PGA Tour - LIV Golf merger

Brandel Chamblee was crestfallen when the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was announced on Tuesday, June 6. He joined NBC's discussion on the merger and said:

"I think this is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf.

"When I first heard about it, I was completely shocked. After the shock sort of ebbed away, I was hugely disappointed. I think this is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf. I do believe that the governing bodies, the entities, the professional entities have sacrificed their principles for profit.”

The golf analyst went on to give a few other reasons why the PGA Tour may have agreed to an agreement with LIV Golf. He pointed out that the Tour is involved with businesses and sponsors who also accept money from the PIF.

Last month, Brandel Chamblee accused LIV golfers of sports washing and invited Phil Mickelson for a debate on the merits of the Saudi circuit on the Golf Channel during their U.S. Open coverage.

