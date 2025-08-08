Why was play suspended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2?

The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 was forced to stop before all the players could finish the 18 holes. The action at TPC Southwind was initially paused due to lightning, but later the playing conditions worsened due to inclement weather, forcing the action to be halted.The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 began on Thursday, August 7, and the first round didn't face any weather interruptions. However, on the following day, it was predicted that the conditions might be overcast.At 3:31 p.m. CT, the organizers blew the horn to halt the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to lightning. Ninety minutes later, the conditions didn't improve, and play was suspended for the day.Twenty-one players will conclude the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday, August 9. Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. CT, and the third round will tee off at 9:50 a.m. CT. The players will tee off from split tees and will be grouped in threesomes.As of now, Tommy Fleetwood holds a four-shot lead over the field at TPC Southwind. The star Englishman fired a 6-under 64 in the second round to aggregate at 13-under.Collin Morikawa moved five spots up to T2 after carding a 5-under 65. He is tied alongside Akshay Bhatia, who lost the lead after posting a 1-under 69. Justin Rose is also sitting four strokes back but has two more holes to play.Players yet to complete the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2, exploredHere's a look at all the 21 players yet to finish the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:T39. Cam Davis (thru 10): -1T67. Erik van Rooyen (thru 10): +7T17. Rickie Fowler (thru 11): -4T39. Davis Riley (thru 11): -1T48. Patrick Rodgers (thru 11): ET53. Nico Echavarria (thru 11): +1T17. Ben Griffin (thru 12): -4T25. Russell Henley (thru 12): -3T31. Justin Thomas (thru 12): -2T48. Harris English (thru 12): ET7. Maverick McNealy (thru 13): -7T57. Keegan Bradley (thru 13): +2T17. Cameron Young (thru 14): -4T57. Shane Lowry (thru 14): +2T17. Brian Harman (thru 15): -4T31. Hideki Matsuyama (thru 15): -2T2. Justin Rose (thru 16): -9T53. Sam Stevens (thru 16): +1T53. Sam Burns (thru 16): +1T7. Jacob Bridgeman (thru 17): -7T17. Sungjae Im (thru 17): -4