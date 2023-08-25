“Why is Rory McIlroy still playing?” – PGA Tour pro Michael Kim questions McIlroy teeing-up at the Tour Championship despite a lower back injury

PGA Tour professional golfer Michael Kim has questioned on his Twitter account why Rory McIlroy is playing at this week's Tour Championship despite his lower back injury. The Northern Irish golfer injured his back on Tuesday, August 22, while exercising in his home.

However, the injury did not stop him from playing at the 2023 Tour Championship, which is underway from August 24 to 27 at the East Lake Golf Club. The tournament is the final FedEx Cup event and McIlroy is looking forward to defending this title this week.

Michael Kim took to his Twitter account to write:

"Why is Rory still playing?"

Expand Tweet

Fans commented on his tweet to say that Rory is looking forward to winning $18 million in prize money. One user wrote:

"$18,000,000"

Expand Tweet

"18 million reasons," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

A fan believes that McIlroy is now in less pain, which is why he is continuing.

"Not sure. But would assume because he has a shot at winning the whole thing? Besides he looks less in pain than at the beginning of the round."

Expand Tweet

"Not really injured as bad as he made out. charade for sympathy -- knows a lot of public see him as toxic now," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Tour Championship completed with the first round on Thursday, August 24, and will have its final round on Sunday, August 27.

Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2023 Tour Championship

The World No. 2 golfer finished in T7 place in a three-way tie with Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm with a score of under seven after the first round of the 2023 Tour Championship on Thursday.

McIlroy started the game with a bogey on the second hole of the first round. He made another bogey on the eighth hole. The 34-year-old struggled with his game in the first half of the opening round and carded four birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to score 70. He played an even-par round to finish with a score of under seven.

Despite his back injury, McIlroy played well in the first round of the Tour Championship. Speaking about his injury, the Northern Irish golfer said via BBC:

"My whole lower back spasmed, seized up. I couldn't move. I honestly couldn't address the ball this time yesterday. So to get to where I am today is good."

Rory McIlroy will start the second round three-stroke behind the opening round leaders Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Keegan Bradley. He will pair up with Matt Fitzpatrick to start the game at 1:27 p.m. ET on the first hole of the East Lake Golf Club.

The second round of the Tour Championship will get underway on Friday, August 25, at 11:26 am ET with Emiliano Grillo and Nick Taylor taking the first shot followed by Sungjae Im and Taylor Moore, who will tee off at 11:37 am ET.