Why did Zurich Classic champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley withdraw from Mexico Open at Vidanta? Real reason explored

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday, had opted out of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 27.
This is the first time in 2023 that a winner on the PGA Tour has withdrawn from next week's event after being scheduled to tee up.
Hardy and Riley were replaced by Ted Potter Jr. and Richard S. Johnson, respectively. No reason has been given for their withdrawal from the Mexico Open as players are not bound to give a reason if they opt out before the start of the event.
Both Hardy and Riley earned a spot in the upcoming PGA Championship and the Memorial courtesy of their win at TPC Lousiana last week.
2023 Mexico Open details
The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will take place from April 27 to April 30 at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. 144 players will be competing for the prize money of $7.7 million.
Only two of the top 50 players in OWGR will feature in Vidanta Vallarta as most of the top players have taken a week off due to the Wells Fargo Championship next week. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Alex Noren are the major names on the 144-player field.
Here's the playing field for the 2023 Mexico Open:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Long
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alejandro Tosti
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Putnam
- Arjun Atwal
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Crane
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Bill Haas
- Boo Weekley
- Brandon Matthews
- Brandon Wu
- Brent Grant
- Brian Davis
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- Byeong Hun An
- Callum Tarren
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Percy
- Camilo Villegas
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Charley Hoffman
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Stroud
- Cody Gribble
- Cristobal Del Solar
- D.A. Points
- D.J. Trahan
- David Lipsky
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Dylan Wu
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Fabián Gómez
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Geoff Ogilvy
- George McNeill
- Grayson Murray
- Greg Chalmers
- Greyson Sigg
- Hank Lebioda
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Harry Higgs
- Henrik Norlander
- J.B. Holmes
- James Hahn
- Jimmy Walker
- Jon Rahm
- Jonas Blixt
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- José Toledo
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Chappell
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Stadler
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kyle Reifers
- Kyle Stanley
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Martin Trainer
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Matt Wallace
- Matthias Schwab
- Matti Schmid
- Maverick McNealy
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Gligic
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Omar Morales
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Malnati
- Raul Pereda
- Richard S. Johnson
- Richy Werenski
- Ricky Barnes
- Robby Shelton
- Roberto Lebrija
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- S.H. Kim
- S.Y. Noh
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Scott Brown
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Sean O'Hair
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Stephan Jaeger
- Steve Jurgensen
- Sung Kang
- Tano Goya
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ted Potter, Jr
- Tommy Gainey
- Tony Finau
- Trevor Cone
- Trevor Werbylo
- Tyson Alexander
- Vincent Norrman
- Wesley Bryan
- Will Gordon
- William McGirt
- Wyndham Clark
- Zach Bauchou
- Zecheng Dou