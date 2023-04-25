Why did Zurich Classic champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley withdraw from Mexico Open at Vidanta? Real reason explored

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday, had opted out of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 27.

This is the first time in 2023 that a winner on the PGA Tour has withdrawn from next week's event after being scheduled to tee up.

Hardy and Riley were replaced by Ted Potter Jr. and Richard S. Johnson, respectively. No reason has been given for their withdrawal from the Mexico Open as players are not bound to give a reason if they opt out before the start of the event.

Both Hardy and Riley earned a spot in the upcoming PGA Championship and the Memorial courtesy of their win at TPC Lousiana last week.

2023 Mexico Open details

Jon Rahm will compete at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will take place from April 27 to April 30 at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. 144 players will be competing for the prize money of $7.7 million.

Only two of the top 50 players in OWGR will feature in Vidanta Vallarta as most of the top players have taken a week off due to the Wells Fargo Championship next week. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Alex Noren are the major names on the 144-player field.

Here's the playing field for the 2023 Mexico Open:

