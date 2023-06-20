Will LIV golfers play in the PGA Tour Travelers Championship 2023?

With the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, fans have been expecting to see players from both rival series competing on the same field. However, this is not going to happen anytime soon.
Although PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the merger with LIV Golf, he also revealed that the golfers who defected them must meet certain criteria in order to compete in PGA Tour events, causing the LIV golfers to miss the Travellers Championship this week.
The PGA Tour event will be held from June 22 to 25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. It will feature 156 golfers, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others.
Previously, during the 2023 US Open pre-tournament press conference, Brooks Koepka sparked a new commotion by saying, "See you at Travellers next week."
With his clever quip, he mockingly poked fun at the PGA Tour merger. LIV golfers will not compete in the 2023 Travellers Championship. However, they are allowed to play in the major events.
Travelers Championship 2023 field
Below is the complete field of 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu