Will Rory McIlroy be at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Availability explored

Rory McIlroy is set to tee off at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, the next signature event on the PGA Tour.

Scheduled from May 9 to 12 at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club, the tournament boasts a stellar field comprised of players who qualified through various criteria, such as finishing in the top 50 of the prior year's FedEx Cup standings, current-year winners, and sponsor exemptions.

McIlroy secured his name in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings last year, making him eligible to compete at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

Although the tournament includes most of the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler is not committed to the event, as confirmed by PGA Tour Communications on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

The final field for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be finalized after this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson event.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will showcase some of the PGA Tour's top-ranked players, including Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa. Wyndham Clark will defend his title at the event next week.

Has Rory McIlroy ever won the Wells Fargo Championship?

Rory McIlroy boasts an impressive record at the Wells Fargo Championship, having won the tournament thrice. He first claimed victory in 2010, securing a remarkable four-stroke win over Phil Mickelson.

McIlroy continued his success in 2015, delivering a stellar performance to capture the trophy with a commanding seven-stroke victory. He added another title to his name in 2021, clinching a one-stroke win over Abraham Ancer.

In 2023, Wyndham Clark emerged victorious at the Wells Fargo Championship, defeating Xander Schauffele by four strokes.

Below is the list of winners of the Wells Fargo Championship:

2023: Wyndham Clark

2022: Max Homa

2021: Rory McIlroy

2020: Canceled

2019: Max Homa

2018: Jason Day

2017: Brian Harman

2016: James Hahn

2015: Rory McIlroy

2014: J. B. Holmes

2013: Derek Ernst

2012: Rickie Fowler

2011: Lucas Glover

2010: Rory McIlroy

2009: Sean O'Hair

2008: Anthony Kim

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Jim Furyk

2005: Vijay Singh

2004: Joey Sindelar

2003: David Toms

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a victory at the Zurich Classic where he teamed up with his friend Shane Lowry, has participated in nine tournaments this season, making the cut in all of them. He has achieved two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season.

Rory McIlroy began the 2024 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in the T66 position. He then secured a T24 position at The Genesis Invitational, followed by a T21 finish at the Cognizant Classic. His standout performance of the season came at the Zurich Classic, where he emerged victorious. Additionally, he finished third at the Valero Texas Open.