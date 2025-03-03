"Worse ratings than the WNBA" - Cam Smith gets trolled by fans for his comments praising LIV Golf

Cam Smith went viral for his comments on his current tour, LIV Golf. He believes that they've all exceeded the expectations of everyone in the building and that they have done so pretty quickly. He admitted that he doesn't know where it's going to go, but that's part of the excitement.

Smith said at a press conference:

"That's the amazing thing about LIV and the team stuff is we really don't know where it's going to go. If you had told me three years ago that we would be where we are today, I would've said no."

The Australian also added that with venues, the teams, and the league, everything has been much more successful than he or anyone else could have envisioned. He specifically noted that the players continue to get better and make "great strides".

Naturally, his comments sparked a debate amongst golf fans in the replies to the original video shared by the Tour. They didn't hold back on their opinions on LIV, Smith, and the comments.

"Does his contract allow him to be critical?" one asked.

"Not paying for an app to watch," another complained.

"Honestly LIV has far exceeded all my expectations in everything that Cam mentioned!! EVERYTHING… LONG LIV GOLF!!" one shouted.

"By losing 5 billion dollars so far? Or the 12k viewers you average each round?" another chimed in.

"Cam learned to speak Fluent Gibberish from LIV CEO Scott O’Neil," one noted.

"Meaning he is done and wants to go back to real golf," another attempted to translate.

Some fans aren't buying Cam Smith's enthusiasm or his comments, with many believing he's not allowed to be critical and that his praise is empty.

Cam Smith backs Golf Australia's big decision

Golf Australia had initially made the decision to play the men's and women's Australian Open tournaments concurrently, something famed Australian Cam Smith did not like.

He was vocal in his criticism, and has once again been vocal in his praise of the reversal decision, stating (as quoted by AP):

“Not only do we want to come down and play and obviously support our event, I think it lends itself to have a stronger field, having more guys come down here and play the Australian Open and let it be the event that it once was."

Cam Smith's LIV Golf teammate and fellow Australian Lucas Herbert added that he would've loved to see the venue play a little differently from what it was since the golfers were "handcuffed" with the format of the event.

He noted that the deal course set-up for both parties is different and that makes it challenging. Ultimately, Golf Australia listened and changed its biggest tournaments back to the way it once was.

