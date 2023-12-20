“Wow, huge get! PGA tour is dead” – Fans react to rumors of Adri Arnaus joining Jon Rahm's new LIV Golf team

Fans have reacted to the ongoing rumor of Adri Arnaus joining LIV Golf for the upcoming season. According to Relevo, the Spanish golfer could join the Saudi Arabian circuit and play for his friend Jon Rahm's team.

Although the news has not been confirmed yet, fans on social media shared their views on the potential move. NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with the caption:

"#NEW: World #194 Adri Arnaus will reportedly join Jon Rahm's new LIV Golf team. Jon & Adri were part of the team that won the European Junior U-18 in 2011. (Via: @relevo)"

Fans were quick to jump to the comments section to speak about the potential move and opined that it would be bad for the PGA Tour. One user commented:

"Wow, huge get! PGA tour is dead."

"This is too big to be true," commented another fan.

"I assume Rahm’s team value jumped 1000% by this addition," wrote another fan.

"If true, solid pick up," commented another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

A look into the professional career of Adri Arnaus

Adri Arnaus is a Spanish professional golfer. He was born in Barcelona on October 17, 1994, and spent his childhood playing golf there. After earning his degree from Texas A&M University in 2016, he embarked on his professional career a year later.

Adri Arnaus had a fantastic amateur career and accumulated a plethora of awards. After winning the Spanish Amateur Open, he was a member of the Spanish squad that took home the 2017 European Amateur Team Championship. He had also competed on the Alps Tour as an amateur, where he had taken home two titles.

After turning pro, Adri Arnaus mostly competed in Challenge Tour events and won the Challenge Tour Grand Final. He defeated Victor Perez at the tournament and earned the right to compete on the 2019 Europe Tour.

So far, he has been victorious in four professional tournaments: two on the Alps Tour, one on the Challenge Tour, and one on the European Tour. The year 2017 saw him win the Villaverde Open, marking his first triumph. He participated in the competition as an amateur and won a playoff against Gregoire Schoeb. He also won the Alps Tour Grant Final that same year.

At the Challenge Tour, his only victory was observed at the Ras Al Khaimah. Adri Arnaus won the European Tour competition as well. He made three appearances in the playoffs and won the 2022 Catalunya Championship. The Spanish golfer also played in three of the four Majors. His best finish at the Major tournament was recorded in the T30 position at the PGA Championship.