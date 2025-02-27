Wyndham Clark roasts $80M retired NFL star while slamming non-golf pros' chance of making it on PGA Tour

Wyndham Clark recently took a hilarious dig at retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who has been pursuing a career in golf. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the 2023 US Open winner talked about the notion that athletes from other sports like the NFL can make it to the PGA Tour.

While promoting the third season of Netflix's Full Swing, Clark dismissed the idea that non-golf pros could successfully make it on the PGA Tour. He said that it was an unrealistic comparison (via Golf Digest):

"That's like me saying I could be starting left tackle for the Denver Broncos."

The World No.7 explained that NFL or NBA players can get success at their country clubs but would struggle under PGA Tour conditions. He said that professionals would beat them by 8 to 12 shots per round.

"We call it 'Country Club Good,' you know. They’re good at their country club and they might beat us in a money game with their strokes that they get. But when they get inside the arena, inside the ropes on the PGA Tour, at really tough golf courses, we’d probably beat them by 8 to 12 shots a day."

Rich Eisen then asked about the chances of Tony Romo, who is worth $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Wyndham Clark roasted him and said:

"Just ask Romo how much money he’s given to Scottie Scheffler in money games they play in Dallas. And if it’s not in six figures then I’ll be shocked."

Wyndham Clark later said that even though Romo is a great golfer, he finished in the lower half of the leaderboard even in amateur tournaments. He said that in the professional arena, it's even tougher.

Tony Romo has a handicap of +1.6 and has tried to break into professional golf several times through sponsor exemptions but consistently missed the cut. In 2023, he entered the PGA Tour Qualifying School (Q-School) but failed to advance past the pre-qualifying stage.

How did Wyndham Clark perform in 2024?

Wyndham Clark had a solid 2024 season on the PGA Tour. In 21 starts, he had one win, two runner-ups, eight top-10 and nine top-25 finishes. He finished eighth in the FedExCup standings.

His win came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach by one stroke over Ludvig Aberg. His two runner-up finishes came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship. His other notable finishes include a T3 at RBC Heritage and an eighth finish at the Tour Championship.

Let's take a look at Wyndham Clark's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T29

: T29 The American Express : T39

: T39 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : 1

: 1 WM Phoenix Open : T41

: T41 The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Arnold Palmer Invitational : 2

: 2 THE PLAYERS Championship : T2

: T2 Texas Children's Houston Open : T31

: T31 Masters Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut RBC Heritage : T3

: T3 Wells Fargo Championship : T47

: T47 PGA Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Memorial Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Open : T56

: T56 Travelers Championship : T9

: T9 Genesis Scottish Open : T10

: T10 The Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut FedEx St. Jude Championship : T7

: T7 BMW Championship : T13

: T13 TOUR Championship : 8

: 8 Procore Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Hero World Challenge: T17

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: T14

