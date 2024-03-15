Wyndham Clark says he doesn’t look at the world rankings - “I didn't even know that I moved up”

Wyndham Clark has said that he doesn't pay much attention to his rankings and instead focuses on his game and the results. These comments came during the post-round press conference of the Players Championship on Thursday.

Clark has been in some good rhythm this season and has posted a couple of impressive results. Last month, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then posted a solo runner-up finish at Bay Hill last week, which helped him jump five spots up to fifth since the beginning of the season.

During the post-round interview, the US Open champion was asked if he looked at the world rankings, to which he replied in the negative. He said he didn't even have the idea that he had moved up until someone informed him about this.

"I've said in a few interviews before I used to worry so much about that stuff and was not getting the results I wanted, now I really focus on my internal stuff. And I'm getting the results and things I want."

The three-time PGA Tour champion has been on an incredible run since last year. He started 2023 as World No. 160 but then went on to make 25 cuts last season, win the first two titles of his career, and make six other top-10s. By the end of the year, he was World No. 10.

Clark finished joint first after carding a 65 in the opening round at the TPC Sawgrass. Over 75 players shot below par, but he denied that the Stadium Course was easy. He said that the conditions were perfect, but there were many demanding tee shots, second shots, and greens that were also quite fast.

"It requires a lot of attention," he added. "So if you're playing well, I think you can score well, but if you're off a little bit, you could easily shoot a 2- or 3-over and find yourself way behind everyone."

When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the Players Championship 2024 on Friday?

Wyndham Clark plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Players Championship.

Wyndham Clark is grouped with Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman for the first two rounds of the Players Championship. Since the trio teed off from the first hole on Thursday, they'll be beginning from the back nine on Friday. The trio will tee off from Hole 10 at 8:46 am ET.

Clark shot 7-under-65 in the first round to take the early lead. He is joined by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at the top of the leaderboard. Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick shot 66 while defending champion Scottie Scheffler carded 67 with five others.

Morikawa was currently at T56 after shooting 1-under 71, while Harman shot an even-par 72 and was at T76 ahead of the Friday round.

Nine players who couldn't complete the first round on Thursday will continue at 8:50 am ET on Friday before starting their second round. The purse size for the Players Championship is $25 million, and the winner will bag $4.5 million.