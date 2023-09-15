“Yeah, it was good just to get away” - Lucas Herbert shares how time away from golf transformed his game

Golf is a tough game, especially mentally and no one knows that better than Lucas Herbert. On the circuit for eight years, he is a PGA Tour winner, and has often faced off in high pressure situations, delivering his best at any given time.

He has won three times internationally, but after playing at the Open Championship in July, he's come back to golf almost three months later. He returned to the Fortinet and just shot a 63. What he did for the three months he was gone no one knows, but taking time off golf helped him immensely.

Despite a bit of a shaky start to the Fortinet Championship, Lucas Herbert has kept his cool and delivered as he currently leads the tournament.

“Yeah, I wasn’t — again, feeling like I’m in a better place. I was able to deal with that a lot better and just able to move on to the next hole and not play the situation any differently. Just play the shot that was in front of me.”

Lucas Herbert was not in the best mindspace when it came to golf recently, saying that he would even be okay will missing some flights to golf tournaments. So, he took three months off to get back his passion for the game.

"Golf’s been getting me down pretty hard this year. It was just a tough stretch there where I had a lot going on both in my life and on the golf course as well. Yeah, I missed the cut at the Open. I didn’t really want to think about golf or talk about golf for about a good month there."

Lucas Herbert talks about his tough year with golf

Herbert also missed the FedEx Cup playoffs, finishing 152nd on the list. He saw the need for a break, and began planning it in advance. On break, he met up with his girlfriend's family in Maine, and played music.

"Just needed to get away from the game and refresh everything. Yeah, it sucked. I’d love to be here or up on the FedExCup standings as we speak, but hopefully taking that good break, refreshing, have a little reset gives me a better chance to play well in the fall season and get some better results and get into the bigger events again next year.”

Needless to say, Herbert is back and looking better than ever as he holds the lead at the 2023 Fortinet Championship at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa.