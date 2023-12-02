“Yeah roll the ball back” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ impressive golf ball driving distance at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course after a seven month hiatus at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. This is his first competitive tournament since the Masters in April.

Woods has an incredible score, with his longest driving distance being 370 yards, while also hitting above 300 yards putts in the previous iterations of the competition.

The PGA Tour recently shared a post on Woods' driving distance at the Hero World Challenge on its social media page with the caption:

"Tiger can still move it."

Fans are optimistic about the golfer and think he can still hit big shots. One user commented:

"Yeah roll the ball back."

"Tiger still hits bombs… Even on one good leg… Plenty to learn from his action," commented another fan.

"The world is a better place when Tiger plays golf," wrote another fan.

Tiger Woods' performance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Having returned to the golf course after seven months, everyone has their eyes on Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge. However, the legendary golfer had a rusty start on Thursday, November 30.

His game was a mixed bag of brilliance and challenges. He shot four birdies, showcasing a skillful game, and carded two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

However, he also made four bogeys to score three over 75. A pivotal moment in the first round of the game was encountered when the 15-time Major champion carded a double bogey on the fifteenth hole.

Speaking about his opening-round performance, Woods said (via Golf Week):

“You take it for granted, I guess, when you’re playing all the time. OK, the wind, it’s coming up, move the ball back, you just kind of lean on it just a little bit, just flight it down a little bit, add a couple yards in. Instead of reacting to it, I was thinking about doing it. Then as I was thinking about it, should I do this or not, by then I’m pulling the trigger. I shouldn’t really pull the trigger."

Woods made significant progress in the tournament's second round. With back-to-back birdies on the first two holes, and then another pair of birdies on the sixth and seventh, he enjoyed a perfect start to the round on Friday.

However, he struggled in the second half as he carded three bogeys along with one birdie to score 70, moving three positions on the leaderboard. He settled for a solo 15th position with a total score of over par 1.

Tiger Woods will enter the third round of the tournament ten strokes behind co-leaders Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth. He will tee off at 11:43 a.m. ET with defending champion Viktor Hovland.