"You tell them Rory McIlroy"; "Love this" - Fabs react to PGA Tour icon's hot mic movement at the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy fired back at a fan from the crowd during the final round of the Genesis Invitational. This occurred after the fan made an unpleasant comment about his caddie and friend, Harry Diamond.

On Sunday, February 16, McIlroy carded an even-par 72, finishing at 3-under at the Genesis Invitational. He picked up two birdies to tie for 17th, nine strokes behind the winner, Ludvig Aberg.

During the final day's action at Torrey Pines, a fan made a crass comment toward McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond. In response, the Northern Irishman told him to "shut the f*** up.

Fans had mixed reactions to Rory McIlroy's comments. While many praised him for taking a stand, some were critical of the golfer.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"You tell them Rory," one fan wrote.

"Love this. Gotta defend your guys🔥," another fan posted.

"Dude is NOT ready for the words coming at him at bethpage 🤣," another fan commented.

"Seems like that was directed at thin-skinned Rory. He sure wants to run his mouth when he thinks he has the bully pulpit. Another weight-room tough guy pillow fighter," this fan opined.

"If Rory is being honest when he talks about not reading the greens well, it’s even more ridiculous that he doesn’t hire a top caddy. The guy is already a very poor putter, why is he ignoring the opportunity to improve his chances of a major," another user remarked.

"When was the last time Rory won a major w/ Diamond on the bag?" one fan posted.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the Genesis Invitational 2025?

Rory McIlroy earned a share of $270,715 from the $20 million purse of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Winner Ludvig Aberg received $4 million, while Maverick McNealy bagged $2.2 million for his runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the Genesis Invitational:

1. Ludvig Aberg: $4,000,000

2. Maverick McNealy: $2,200,000

T3. Scottie Scheffler: $1,200,000

T3. Patrick Rodgers: $1,200,000

T5. Tony Finau: $736,500

T5. Patrick Cantlay: $736,500

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: $736,500

T5. Denny McCarthy: $736,500

T9. Akshay Bhatia: $566,667

T9. Nick Taylor: $566,667

T9. Justin Thomas: $566,667

12. Daniel Berger: $472,000

T13. Andrew Novak: $384,250

T13. Hideki Matsuyama: $384,250

T13. Michael Kim: $384,250

T13. Davis Thompson: $384,250

T17. Collin Morikawa: $270,715

T17. Sahith Theegala: $270,715

T17. Brian Harman: $270,715

T17. Kevin Yu: $270,715

T17. Jake Knapp: $270,715

T17. Nick Dunlap: $270,715

T17. Rory McIlroy: $270,715

T24. Corey Conners: $164,858

T24. Will Zalatoris: $164,858

T24. Max Greyserman: $164,858

T24. Sam Burns: $164,858

T24. Si Woo Kim: $164,858

T24. Seamus Power: $164,858

T24. Harris English: $164,858

