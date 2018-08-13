Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nicklaus hails Koepka's great year after US PGA triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    13 Aug 2018, 16:10 IST
brookskoepka - cropped
US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's victory at the US PGA Championship on Sunday completed the best year of any golfer, according to legend Jack Nicklaus.

Koepka beat Tiger Woods by two shots at Bellerive to add the title to his U.S. Open victory in June, the American successfully defending his 2017 crown.

Having missed the Masters at the start of 2018, Koepka's efforts in Missouri earned high praise from the most successful golfer in terms of major wins.

The 18-time champion tweeted: "For Koepka to not play the Masters because of injury, to be unsure of his near future in golf, then to come back and win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship - to return and win two of the three majors left in the year - you have to believe it's one of the best years any golfer has ever had!"

"Calm. Collected. Confident. That is the description of Koepka. He didn't seem aware of anyone else on the golf course. That's what you need to do in a major. Brooks had several opportunities to give [the] PGA Championship away and he was not even close. Solid as a rock down stretch!

"I thought Brooks played beautifully. The key to his game, well, he's just been doing EVERYTHING well.

"Brooks drove ball a ton & straight. 40 birdie chances this week inside 18 ft so his iron game was good. Game around greens was solid. And obviously putted well. What more do you have to do? When you do that you'll win. Swing is very good, very sound & he obviously believes in it!"

Nicklaus also had praise for Woods, who once again put himself in contention for victory on the final day, the 42-year-old just coming up short in his pursuit of a 15th major despite a 64 on Sunday.

"Tiger played great," he posted. "I am very happy for Tiger!

"He is playing very well. Tiger believes he can win and came close. But Brooks was that much better than everybody!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Spieth eyes Grand Slam - US PGA Championship in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Everything changed the day Y. E....
RELATED STORY
The time Nicklaus bet on himself at a US Open
RELATED STORY
US PGA victory exceeds Koepka's wildest dreams
RELATED STORY
Tiger fighting back after shaky US PGA start
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Garcia in need of timely boost
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson the man to beat at...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods feeling good after US PGA challenge
RELATED STORY
Great Scott! Former Masters champ back in hunt at PGA
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us