Nicklaus hails Koepka's great year after US PGA triumph

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 13 Aug 2018, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's victory at the US PGA Championship on Sunday completed the best year of any golfer, according to legend Jack Nicklaus.

Koepka beat Tiger Woods by two shots at Bellerive to add the title to his U.S. Open victory in June, the American successfully defending his 2017 crown.

Having missed the Masters at the start of 2018, Koepka's efforts in Missouri earned high praise from the most successful golfer in terms of major wins.

The 18-time champion tweeted: "For Koepka to not play the Masters because of injury, to be unsure of his near future in golf, then to come back and win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship - to return and win two of the three majors left in the year - you have to believe it's one of the best years any golfer has ever had!"

"Calm. Collected. Confident. That is the description of Koepka. He didn't seem aware of anyone else on the golf course. That's what you need to do in a major. Brooks had several opportunities to give [the] PGA Championship away and he was not even close. Solid as a rock down stretch!

It’s REALLY good! @BKoepka played great! He played calm, collected & confident. He wasn’t to be denied. @TigerWoods was trying to deny him, just as #AdamScott was (it was great to see Adam play so well again in a major). Was just very obvious that it was Brooks’ week! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/DgW2wdMruj — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 13, 2018

"I thought Brooks played beautifully. The key to his game, well, he's just been doing EVERYTHING well.

"Brooks drove ball a ton & straight. 40 birdie chances this week inside 18 ft so his iron game was good. Game around greens was solid. And obviously putted well. What more do you have to do? When you do that you'll win. Swing is very good, very sound & he obviously believes in it!"

Nicklaus also had praise for Woods, who once again put himself in contention for victory on the final day, the 42-year-old just coming up short in his pursuit of a 15th major despite a 64 on Sunday.

"Tiger played great," he posted. "I am very happy for Tiger!

"He is playing very well. Tiger believes he can win and came close. But Brooks was that much better than everybody!"