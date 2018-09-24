Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nicklaus, Magic Johnson, McIlroy and Kane – Sports stars celebrate Tiger's Tour win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    24 Sep 2018, 05:55 IST
TigerWoods-cropped
Tiger Woods after winning the Tour Championship

Past and present stars from different sports paid tribute to Tiger Woods after the 14-time major winner ended his drought at the Tour Championship.

Not since claiming the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational had Woods celebrated victory on the PGA Tour – back issues hampering the American great.

However, that all changed on Sunday as Woods triumphed by two strokes at East Lake to secure his 80th career win.

It sparked widespread reaction on social media, with 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus leading the way.

Nicklaus wrote on Twitter: "My congratulations to @TigerWoods on winning the @playofffinale! I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him. Tiger has worked hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season. @PGATour

"I never dreamed @TigerWoods could come back and swing the way he has, after surgery. I think you could argue he's swinging better than he has ever in his life. He has played fantastically.

"I think throughout this year some of @TigerWoods' issues were between his ears, as he had to remember how to win again. Tiger has been close, almost there. You knew he was going to win soon, and this week he did it.

"It turns out the decisions @RyderCupUSA Team captain @jimfuryk made to choose @TigerWoods for the @rydercup was a great one. He deserved to be on the team, well before this victory. Tiger is a great player, and he's made a great comeback. Congratulations, my friend!"

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson also paid tribute to Woods, writing: "Congratulations to @TigerWoods on his big win at the 2018 Tour Championship in Atlanta!".

Fellow NBA great Julius Irving and Tottenham striker Harry Kane were among the other stars to congratulate Woods, while Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson also took to Twitter.

Fresh off the victory, Woods will head to France next week to compete for the United States at the Ryder Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
McIlroy just worried about himself at Tour Championship
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from the 2017-18 PGA Tour season
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, McIlroy and Spieth bare teeth as Kisner and...
RELATED STORY
McIlroy jumps into contention eight-under Memorial third...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods season in review: Tour Championship win caps...
RELATED STORY
Koepka holds off Tiger to win third major and second of 2018
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson tied for lead as Woods, McIlroy struggle...
RELATED STORY
Woods leads by three at Tour Championship
RELATED STORY
Spieth, McIlroy off to hot starts at Travelers Championship
RELATED STORY
McIlroy and Johnson on the move as Woods troubles...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us