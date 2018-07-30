No. 1 Dustin Johnson wins Canadian Open at Glen Abbey

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson pulled away Sunday in the RBC Canadian Open for his third victory of the season and 19th on the PGA Tour.

Tied for third-round lead with Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim, Johnson shot a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Kim and An. Johnson finished at 23-under 265, winning at Glen Abbey after finishing second in 2013 and 2016.

Kim and An each shot 69 in the round interrupted by a nearly 2-hour lightning delay.

Keegan Bradley had a 64 to finish fourth at 19 under. He shot 63 on Friday, but had a 73 on Saturday.

Mackenzie Hughes was the top Canadian, shooting a 68 to tie for eighth at 15 under.

Tway had a 76 to drop into a tie for 17th at 13 under. He was trying to win his first PGA Tour title in the event where father Bob Tway won the last of his tour titles 15 years ago.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez became the first Spaniard to win the Senior British Open, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot.

The 54-year-old Jimenez shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 12-under 276 at the Old Course, the historic course where Spanish star Seve Ballesteros won the 1994 British Open.

Jimenez also won the major Regions Tradition in May and has six PGA Tour Champions titles.

Langer closed with a 68. Kirk Triplett (69), Scott McCarron (68) and Stephen Ames (69) tied for third at 10 under.

___

LPGA TOUR/LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn won the Ladies Scottish Open to return to No. 1 in the world ranking, shooting a 5-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Minjee Lee.

Jutanugarn finished at 13-under 271 at Gullane for her third LPGA Tour victory of the year and 10th overall. The 22-year-old Thai star last held the No. 1 spot in June 2017

Jutanugarn also won the U.S. Women's Open and Kingsmill Championship this year.

Lee, from Australia, closed with a 66 in the tuneup event for the Women's British Open next week at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Richard McEvoy won the European Open for his first European Tour title at the age of 39, holing a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

The Englishman closed with a 1-over 73 to finish at 11-under 277 at Green Eagle. He won in his 285th European Tour appearance, 17 years after making his debut and just seven days after triumphing in France on the developmental European Challenge Tour.

German amateur Allen John had a 67 to tie for second with Sweden's Christofer Blomstrand (68) and Italy's Renato Paratore (70).

___

WEB.COM TOUR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Martin Trainer birdied the final hole for a one-stroke victory over Henrik Norlander in the Web.com Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Trainer wrapped up a PGA Tour card for next season, earning $121,500 for his second victory of the season to jump from 24th to third on the money list with $262,410. The top 25 after the final three regular-season events will earn cards.

Trainer shot a 4-under 68 — two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th after a 2-iron approach over water — to finish at 25 under at Highland Springs. He won in Mexico in March.

Norlander, from Sweden, had a 64.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Justin Harding won the Royal Cup in Thailand to become the first Asian Tour player to win his first two events on the tour. The 32-year-old South African, the Indonesia Open two weeks ago, shot a 3-under 67 for a six-stroke victory. He's the first Asian Tour player to win consecutive events since 2011. ... Darius van Driel won the Euram Bank Open in Austria for his first European Challenge Tour title. The Dutchman closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Scotland's David Law. ... Canada's Peter Campbell won the PGA Tour China's Beijing Championship for his professional title. The 35-year-old left-hander finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over China's Huilin Zhang.

WOMEN

Kendall Dye won the rain-shortened Fuccillo Kia Classic in Albany, New York, for her third career Symetra Tour title. The former University of Oklahoma player shot 65-67 for a one-stroke victory over Nontaya Srisawang. ... Ah-Reum Hwang won the Japan LPGA's Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, beating Li Minying with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.