No fast start for US, but Ryder Cup remains tough to call

Jon Rahm in action at the Ryder Cup

The United States were unable to get the fast start they so dearly wanted as they attempted to overcome a four-point deficit in the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup, but there was plenty of time for that to change with so many matches remaining tight.

Trailing 10-6 overnight, the star-studded USA team were looking to emulate the comebacks of Brookline and Medinah and knew eight points would be enough for them to retain the trophy as holders.

With all 24 players having taken to the course, Jim Furyk's men were up in only two matches, all-square in four and down in six.

However, almost all of the contests were tight, Webb Simpson's three-up lead over Justin Rose very much an exception as many of the other matches remained difficult to call.

Neither side was able to gain a telling advantage in the early running. After an hour and a half of singles play, both Europe and the United States were two up in one match and one up in two.

More blue begun to appear on the scoreboard as the likes of Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari claimed early leads in their matches.

Yet Simpson was the only player to open up a lead of more than two up and the USA could take heart from Justin Thomas coming from two down to draw level with Rory McIlroy in an absorbing opening match.

Tiger Woods, who has lost every match he has played this week, was two down to Jon Rahm after seven holes, while Tommy Fleetwood - unbeaten from four outings - faced the same deficit against Tony Finau.