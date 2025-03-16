"No one cares" - Joaquin Niemann gets brutally trolled by fans after winning LIV Golf Singapore 

Joaquin Niemann has won the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club. However, despite winning the event, Niemann faced criticism from fans on X (formerly Twitter), with many social media users writing that they were unimpressed.

On Sunday, March 16, NUCLR Golf reposted a video from LIV Golf of Joaquin Niemann's winning moment on their X handle, and informed everyone of his impressive five-shot win.

"🚨⛳️🏆 #WINNER — Joaco Niemann carded a flawless bogey free 65 to claim the LIV Golf Singapore individual title by five shots. This is his second LIV win in just three tournaments."

Fans reacted to this tweet and trolled the Chilean golfer despite his impressive performance this week.

"🥱 no one cares."

"They don’t even get excited. His lady looks miserable. Everyone there just forcing themselves to have some type of emotion. It’s like field day for adults. Ran out of ideas for the champagne bottles. Lmao."

A few users wrote they did not even know there was a LIV Golf tournament this week.

"Truth - I had no idea LIV was playing an event this week," a user claimed.

"Is anyone truly watching this so called golf tournament?" another X user wrote.

"Yet when he plays a hard course he’s nowhere to be seen 🤷," another fan wrote.

One user shared his observation from the video and claimed Joaquin Niemann's celebration looks forced and unnatural.

"Little half smile & a half a*sed fist pump. 0 emotion from Niemann whatsoever. Winning these tournaments means absolutely nothing. LIV having them spray champagne only makes it 1000 X more cringey…looks forced & unnatural," the fan wrote.

Joaquin Niemann carded -17 and won the event by five strokes. The 26-year-old registered his second win of the season and fourth win overall, and now has the second most LIV Golf trophies behind Brooks Koepka.

2025 LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard explored

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore which concluded with its third round on Sunday, March 16.

1. Joaquin Niemann -17

-17 2. Brooks Koepka -12

-12 3. Ben Campbell -11

-11 4. David Puig -10

-10 T5. Louis Oosthuizen -9

-9 T5. Jon Rahm -9

-9 T5. Sebastian Muñoz -9

-9 T5. Cameron Tringale -9

-9 T5. Dustin Johnson -9

-9 T10. Bryson DeChambeau -7

-7 T10. Abraham Ancer -7

-7 T10. Paul Casey -7

-7 T10. Jason Kokrak -7

-7 T14. Richard Bland -5

-5 T14. Luis Masaveu -5

-5 T14. Kevin Na -5

-5 T14. Charl Schwartzel -5

-5 T14. Lucas Herbert -5

-5 T19. Tyrrell Hatton -4

-4 T19. Harold Varner III -4

-4 T19. Caleb Surratt -4

-4 T19. Phil Mickelson -4

-4 T19. Cameron Smith -4

-4 24. Thomas Pieters -3

-3 T25. Anirban Lahiri -2

-2 T25. Chieh-Po Lee -2

-2 T25. Tom McKibbin -2

-2 T25. Patrick Reed -2

-2 T29. Peter Uihlein -1

-1 T29. Talor Gooch -1

-1 T29. Dean Burmester -1

-1 T32. Adrian Meronk E

E T32. Sergio Garcia E

E T32. Matt Jones E

E T32. Danny Lee E

E T32. Brendan Steele E

E 37. Carlos Ortiz +1

+1 T38. Andy Ogletree +2

+2 T38. Bubba Watson +2

+2 T38. Henrik Stenson +2

+2 T41. Branden Grace +3

+3 T41. Charles Howell III +3

+3 T41. Yubin Jang +3

+3 T44. Martin Kaymer +4

+4 T44. John Catlin +4

+4 T44. Matthew Wolff +4

+4 T47. Lee Westwood +5

+5 T47. Anthony Kim +5

+5 T49. Ian Poulter +6

+6 T49. Sam Horsfield +6

+6 T51. Marc Leishman +9

+9 T51. Mito Pereira +9

+9 53. Graeme McDowell +10

+10 54. Frederik Kjettrup +18

