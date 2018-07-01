Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Noren triumphs in Paris after Kinhult collapse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Jul 2018, 23:42 IST
AlexNoren - cropped
Alex Noren celebrates his Open de France triumph

Alex Noren birdied two of his final three holes to make up a seven-shot deficit in the final round and win the Open de France title.

Even after a superb six-under 65 in the third round, the Swede was some way off the pace at Le Golf National as compatriot Marcus Kinhult led the way by two strokes.

But Kinhult endured a torrid final round, carding a five-over 76 with a triple-bogey at the fourth, to open the door for one of the chasing pack to claim victory.

With Sergio Garcia similarly off-colour on Sunday – a 74 seeing him finish four under - and world number two Justin Thomas only managing an even par round, it was Noren who stepped up.

One under at the turn, his sublime finish was enough to secure victory by a single shot from Russell Knox, Julian Suri and Chris Wood.

This was Noren's first European Tour win of 2018 and his 10th in total, having now triumphed at least once in each of the last four seasons.

The consolation for Kinhult after a desperately disappointing Sunday was that his final score of five under was still enough to book a place at The Open Championship, alongside Knox and Suri.

Kinhult maintains two-shot lead in Paris
RELATED STORY
Noren wins French Open by 1 shot as rivals stumble
RELATED STORY
Youngster Kinhult cards 65 to grab French Open lead
RELATED STORY
Thomas slips up late as Kinhult makes European Tour history
RELATED STORY
Johnson, Simpson, Noren share early lead at Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup teams shaping up great, says Strange
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Watson jumps two places, Casey into...
RELATED STORY
Molinari tied with McIlroy after 3 rounds at Wentworth
RELATED STORY
Leishman learned from 2014 collapse after lightning...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10,000 hours of practice isn't enough...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us