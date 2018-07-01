Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Noren wins French Open by 1 shot as rivals stumble

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Jul 2018, 23:09 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Alex Noren won the French Open by one shot on Sunday after a final round 4-under 67.

The Swede started the day seven shots behind compatriot Marcus Kinhult but he birdied two of his last three holes to finish at 7-under 277, just ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox, England's Chris Wood and Julian Suri of the United States.

The American finished with a double bogey on the last hole for a 69, while Wood bogeyed two of the last four holes for a 73.

The 21-year-old Kinhult, who had a two-shot lead going into the final day, struggled in a round of 76 and finished joint-fifth with England's Matthew Southgate and Spain's Jon Rahm at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September. Rahm had a triple bogey on the 12th hole.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas carded a level-par 71 to finish joint-eighth with Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Sergio Garcia and Jorge Campillo of Spain.

