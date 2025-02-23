“Not necessary to overtake Nelly [Korda]”: Charley Hull’s swing video sends fans into frenzy as LET makes appreciation post

Charley Hull is among the most well-known pro golfers on the LPGA Tour. She is also quite active on social media, especially Instagram, and shares regular updates about her day-to-day life in golf and workout routines. The British golfer is also one of the most followed golfers on Instagram, with over 719K followers.

Ad

The Ladies European Tour shared a video of Hull's swing compilation from the recent PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.

Ad

Trending

Several fans commented and shared their views on Hull's golf swing.

"Calm down Charley! Not necessary to overtake Nelly at drive😂, " one fan said.

Fan asks Charley to calm down. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

"I could watch her hit all day. Poetry in motion!" said another fan.

Ad

Fan says he could watch her swing all day. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

"The work in the gym is paying off 💪 ♥️⛳️, " another fan commented.

Ad

Fan says the work in the gym is paying off. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

"Can I borrow your swing for my comp next Sunday please 🙏," mentioned another fan.

Ad

Fan asks if he can borrow Charley's swing. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

"Launching those missiles"

Ad

Fan comments Charley Hull is launching missiles. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

Charley's swing is among the most admired ones in pro golf, especially her recoil and club twirl. She had an impressive outing at the recent PIF Saudi Ladies International. The 28-year-old golfer finished T8 for the event as she carded nine under for the event with scores of 69, 70, and 68.

Ad

Hull will now compete in the HSBC Women's Championship next week on the LPGA Tour in Singapore. She will look to improve her performance from last season as she failed to register a win on the LPGA Tour.

How did Charley Hull perform in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024?

Charley Hull had a decent performance on the LPGA Tour last season as she competed in 17 events and made 15 cuts. Despite not winning on the LPGA Tour she made $1.1 million last year with 5 top-10 finishes.

Ad

Here's how Charley Hull has performed in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024.

CME Group Tour Championship – -11 , T16 , $84,500

– , , The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican – -11 , T2 , $229,909

– , , Maybank Championship – -12 , T12 , $46,577

– , , Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G – -10 , T19 , $21,122

– , , AIG Women's Open – +1 , T20 , $108,235

– , , ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open – -8 , 5 , $66,918

– , , The Amundi Evian Championship – +6 , CUT , $0

– , , Dow Championship – -18 , T5 , $60,492

– , , KPMG Women's PGA Championship – +1 , T16 , $131,531

– , , U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – +6 , T19 , $125,829

– , , Mizuho Americas Open – -4 , T34 , $18,703

– , , JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – -2 , T13 , $46,990

– , , The Chevron Championship – -1 , T23 , $71,192

– , , Ford Championship presented by KCC – E , WDC , $0

– , , FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship – -5 , T10 , $38,476

– , , Honda LPGA Thailand – -4 , T54 , $5,456

– , , Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – -7, T7, $48,070

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback