Oakmont disappointment won't affect Open bid, says Lowry

Co-leader Shane Lowry insists the ghosts of Oakmont will not play on his mind as he attempts to win a maiden major title at the Open Championship.

Irishman Lowry carded a second consecutive score of 67 to get to eight under par through two rounds, putting him level with J.B. Holmes and one ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood.

The second day could have been better for Lowry, who got to 10 under at the 10th before giving a shot back at 14 and three-putting for bogey at the last.

Three years ago, Lowry led by four shots going into the last 18 holes of the U.S. Open at Oakmont before a nightmare final round saw him finish three shots adrift of winner Dustin Johnson.

"Oakmont was so long ago and I was a lot younger. I feel like if I get the opportunity this week I'll be better," said Lowry, who has recorded his best 36-hole score in a major.

"I'm trying to say it definitely won't affect me what happened in Oakmont. Obviously, I've got over that. It took me a while to get over it but I got over it.

"I'm just out here on the tour trying to compete as best I can. This week it's pretty good, so hopefully I can just continue on over the next couple of days and see where it leaves me."

Lowry admitted there is no way he could not think about winning the tournament, but the 32-year-old recognises there is still a long way to go in the battle for the Claret Jug.

"You start thinking about it when people start asking you about it!" he said.

"I'm obviously going to be thinking about it tonight. There's no point in shying away from it. I'm in a great position.

"But, my God, have we got a long way to go. There's two rounds of golf on this golf course against the best field in the world.

"I need to go out and shoot the best score I can tomorrow and hopefully it leaves me in a decent position on into Sunday."