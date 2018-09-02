Olesen secures spot on Team Europe for Ryder Cup

Thorbjorn Olesen in action on the European Tour.

Thorbjorn Olesen will make his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National this month after qualifying for the European team on Sunday.

With rivals Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell falling short in their attempts to win at the Made in Denmark, Olesen is now certain of being on Thomas Bjorn's 12-man team for the event in Paris.

The Dane signed for a final round of 68 at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, including four birdies in a five-hole run on the back nine, to finish the week on 11 under.

He then had to watch on nervously as Fitzpatrick attempted to secure the tournament victory he needed to leap over his rival in the World Points list.

The Englishman started the day six shots back of overnight leader Lee Westwood but pushed hard in his unlikely bid for glory, picking up four shots on the front nine before adding a further two birdies after the turn.

However, his final 16-under-par total was not quite enough in Aarhus, confirming Olesen in the final automatic spot.

"Winning out here is tough, so it was always a big ask. I gave it a good go and hopefully it's a sign of things to come over the next few months," the 24-year-old from Sheffield said.

"I would obviously love to be one of them [a wildcard pick] but Thomas will be doing his homework and looking at all aspects of everyone's game."

"You've been added to the #TeamEurope WhatsApp chat..." pic.twitter.com/2DkaQTyxVl — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 2, 2018

Pepperell, meanwhile, finished way back at five under after signing for a 70.

Both he and Fitzpatrick will have to wait until Wednesday to see if they are chosen by Bjorn, who will complete his line-up by naming four wildcard picks.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Alex Noren were already certain of making the team before this week.