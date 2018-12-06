×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Oosthuizen leads at South African Open, Els in contention

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Dec 2018, 22:58 IST
AP Image

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, led the South African Open by a shot after a 9-under 62 in the first round on Thursday.

Oosthuizen, playing his home Open for the first time in eight years, made a brilliant start at Randburg Golf Club in Johannesburg with nine birdies, including six in an eight-hole surge on the back nine, and no bogeys.

He ended one stroke ahead of Kurt Kitayama of the U.S., who won the Mauritius Open last weekend, and surprise challenger Madalitso Muthiya of Zambia.

Zander Lombard was fourth on 64 while Ernie Els, a five-time winner of the event, opened with a 5-under 66.

Els, 49, had a run of five birdies in six holes from the seventh. His last victory at the South African Open was in 2010, and his previous win anywhere on the European Tour came in 2013.

The tournament is being played on the Firethorn Course and the Bushwillow Course. Players will have a round on each before the final 36 holes are held at Firethorn.

Associated Press
NEWS
Els expects Tiger to be playing captain at Presidents Cup
RELATED STORY
In-form Perez claims share of Mauritius Open lead
RELATED STORY
Ernie Els pulling out all stops as International captain
RELATED STORY
Kitayama holds his nerve to win Mauritius Open
RELATED STORY
Rose leads Turkish Airlines Open to close on number one
RELATED STORY
In-form Garcia extends lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge
RELATED STORY
Big Garcia lead cut in frustrating second round
RELATED STORY
Harding surges into joint lead of Mauritius Open
RELATED STORY
Snedeker takes lead as Mickelson lurks at Safeway Open
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us