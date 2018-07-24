Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Open pain will spur on Tiger - Rocca

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    24 Jul 2018, 21:40 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods at The Open.

Tiger Woods' innate competitiveness will help him bounce back from disappointment at The Open to mount another challenge, according to Costantino Rocca.

Woods looked to have rediscovered his best form at Carnoustie as he threatened to claim what would have been a 15th major.

The American's hopes eventually dipped with a double bogey on the 11th as he finished in a tie for sixth, describing himself as a "little ticked off" by the missed opportunity.

Rocca, though, is confident Woods can break his five-year wait for a PGA Tour title and add to what is already a lasting legacy after his well-documented back issues.

"I remember when he was 22, 23, he won the Masters and played the Ryder Cup. He took on his shoulders the world of golf and without him, there's not the prize money there is now," Rocca told Omnisport.

"I think he can come back. [If] the back is [troubling] him, I don't know. But if he doesn't have pain he showed the way he can play, the attitude he had on the golf course – he never laid down, never, never, never.

"When he missed the birdie putt on the 18th it disappointed [him] because for him it's very important, always it's very important for him, the last putt, the first putt, everything.

"I think even Francesco [Molinari] learned from him, because he never laid down and he played the game, he played the course, he's there, he's focused on the course. For me, he's the best."

Woods' slip-up on Sunday ultimately allowed Molinari to make history as the first Italian to win a major.

Rocca cried tears of joy over his compatriot's success and feels Italy now owe a favour to Woods, whose own first major victory - at the 1997 Masters - came with Rocca as his playing partner.

"I played with him in the Ryder Cup [in 1997] and I beat him," the five-time European Tour winner recalled of their battles.

"Francesco played him in the Ryder Cup, one time he lost and one time half, and now he played with him and he won a major.

"I think we have to invite Tiger Woods to Italy to have a very nice dinner."

Rocca 'very emotional' after Molinari's Open triumph
