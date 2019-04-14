×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Open win alongside Tiger counts for little at Augusta, says Molinari

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    14 Apr 2019, 06:18 IST
Tiger Woods Francesco Molinari - cropped
Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari in the final round of The Open in 2018

Francesco Molinari says he does not intend to draw heavily on his success at last year's Open Championship, in the company of Tiger Woods, when the two play together in the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Molinari remained cool under immense pressure to secure his maiden major title at Carnoustie, having been paired with former world number one Woods for the last 18 holes.

The Italian went on to excel at the 2018 Ryder Cup and is now in pole position to claim a first green jacket, after shooting a bogey-free 66 to top the Augusta leaderboard by two shots on 13 under.

Woods, the winner of 14 majors, and Tony Finau will be alongside Molinari when round four begins earlier than scheduled, with organisers hoping to finish the event before an anticipated barrage of poor weather.

Asked if he would benefit from the fact he won The Open playing with Tiger, Molinari said: "I think how I hit the ball tomorrow [Sunday] will help my comfort a lot more than thinking about Carnoustie. I don't think I'll be thinking about Carnoustie a lot.

"It's going to be a battle. There's him [Woods], a lot of guys ... but you know, it's a different tournament, different course. A few months has passed by, and anything can happen.

"The plan is [to] hit the middle of the clubface as much as possible and find the ball and hit it again."

Fourteen years on from the most recent of his four triumphs to date at Augusta, Woods is looking to seal a fairytale victory, having recovered from career-threatening back injuries to shine at the highest level once more. 

Advertisement

"He obviously loves this place, and he's playing great golf," said Molinari, who is nevertheless aware Woods is far from his only rival for Masters glory.

"I'm aware that it's not going to be easy tomorrow [Sunday]," he added. "But it's not like I can only worry about him. There's a lot of guys in with a chance."

Asked to name a favourite ahead of the final round, Molinari simply replied: "It's golf. So the favourite is probably the golf course out there waiting for us."

Omnisport
NEWS
Molinari happy to fly under the Augusta radar
RELATED STORY
Molinari moves clear at Augusta as DeChambeau falters badly
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods only one back as five share halfway lead at Augusta
RELATED STORY
Tiger grouped with Li, Rahm at Masters
RELATED STORY
Finau says final-round Tiger grouping is a 'dream come true'
RELATED STORY
Tiger set for 4am alarm with Masters glory up for grabs
RELATED STORY
All eyes on Tiger Woods as leaders prepare for Masters third round
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods firmly in Masters contention after third-round 67
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau retains lead as Molinari and Day make Masters moves
RELATED STORY
No Masters complacency from Open champion Molinari
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us