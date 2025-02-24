Padraig Harrington reveals how Rory McIlroy brought him back to the mortal coil: "I was the best player, that's what I believed"

Padraig Harrington made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2005. Having made over 346 starts, the Irishman is known for his mental fortitude. However, in a recent episode of the Cookie Jar Golf podcast, he revealed that Rory McIlroy affected his self-confidence.

The PGA Tour star revealed that the 2011 US Open at the Congressional Country Club had a profound impact on his career. This tournament saw Rory McIlroy asserting his dominance while earning his maiden Major victory. Padraig Harrington, who believed he reached his peak in 2012, was confident that he would win his fourth victory at the event.

Top PGA Tour stars like Adam Scott also believed the same. Padraig Harrington did not see Rory McIlroy as much of a competition at the time. He said (via Cookie Jar Golf's X handle):

"People think I stopped playing after 2008. I had a much better year in 2009, especially since the second half of 2009. I had a much better year in 2010. My best year, stats-wise, tee-to-green, was in 2012 when I was broken. Rory broke me in 2011. [He] broke everybody but forget that, I was the best player. That's what I believed."

But after the 2011 US Open, he compared the Northern Irishman's dominance in the world of men's professional golf to that of Tiger Woods' in the early 2000s. According to Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy's incredible eight-stroke victory was a wake-up call.

Harrington continued:

"I've won three majors just recently. I'm in great form. I prepared right. I go into this tournament and Rory does something that I can't compete with...He's just blown us all away. But that's okay, if I thought I could get better, that's fine. So when Tiger was doing that in the early 2000s, I was only on my way up. This is me at my best and I don't think I can compete with him...In 2008, I was not looking over my shoulder. I was only concerned about me. 2011 onwards, I'm now thinking I'm not good enough. I need to be a better version of me to compete with Rory."

Here's a look at Padraig Harrington's recollection of the profound impact of Rory McIlroy's win at the Congressional in 2011.

Following the tournament in Maryland, Padraig Harrington realized that his "peak" form was not enough to keep up with the then-up-and-coming young golfers like McIlroy. The former is now 53 years old and an active member of the PGA Tour with 6 victories.

How many majors do Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy have?

Here's a comparison of Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy's record at Major championships:

Padraig Harrington (3 Majors)

Masters Tournament

Wins: 0

Appearances: 16

Cuts Made: 9

Top 10 finishes: 4

US Open

Wins: 0

Appearances: 17

Cuts Made: 13

Top 10 finishes: 5

The Open Championship

Wins: 2 (2007, 2008)

Appearances: 27

Cuts Made: 17

Top 10 finishes: 4

PGA Championship

Wins: 1 (2008)

Appearances: 25

Cuts Made: 12

Top 10 finishes: 3

Rory McIlroy (4 Majors)

Masters Tournament

Wins: 0

Appearances: 16

Cuts Made: 13

Top 10 finishes: 7

US Open

Wins: 1 (2011)

Appearances: 16

Cuts Made: 15

Top 10 finishes: 9

The Open Championship

Wins: 1 (2014)

Appearances: 15

Cuts Made: 12

Top 10 finishes: 7

PGA Championship

Wins: 2 (2012, 2014)

Appearances: 16

Cuts Made: 15

Top 10 finishes: 8

