Park and Jutanugarn amid four-way tie in South Korea

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12 Oct 2018
AP Image

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn — the LPGA's two top-ranked players — were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Park shot a 4-under 68 and No. 2 Jutanugarn was even better with a 67 on Friday for two-round totals of 8-under 136 at the Sky 72 Ocean Course in South Korea.

Danielle Kang and Charley Hull both fired 69s and were 8-under at the halfway point of the tournament.

Jutanugarn of Thailand made her move on the back nine with six birdies, including four on the last five holes.

"I hit a few shots pretty close and I make some long putts," she said.

Jutanugarn said it's too early to start thinking about who is leading. Hull, who has not won a title since 2016, echoed that.

"It's too early to keep an eye on the leaderboard," the Englishwoman said.

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan slipped to a 73, but was only two strokes off the lead along with Lydia Ko, who had 68 on Friday.

The KEB Hana Bank tournament is the first event in the swing through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

