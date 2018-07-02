Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Park beats Ryu in dramatic play-off for Women's PGA Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    02 Jul 2018, 03:29 IST
ParkSunghyun - cropped
Park Sung-hyun celebrates at Kemper Lakes

Park Sung-hyun won the Women's PGA Championship in dramatic circumstances on Sunday, beating compatriot Ryu So-yeon in a play-off after a weather delay.

The South Korean pair had earlier seen off Nasa Hataoka after the trio ended the fourth round tied on 10 under par at Kemper Lakes.

But dangerous halted play as Park and Ryu battled for silverware, the latter having blown her overnight lead with a one-over 73.

Ryu faltered again on the second play-off hole after a 20-minute delay, allowing Park to triumph for her second major after last year's U.S. Women's Open.

Hataoka, who enjoyed her first LPGA Tour win last time out at the NW Arkansas Championship, had improbably soared into contention with a stunning final round.

The Japanese teenager carded an outstanding eight-under 64, but that was only enough to bring her level with Ryu and Park, who each missed birdie chances at the last to take it to a three-way play-off.

Hataoka could not then match her two rivals and watched on as Park clinched the title.

