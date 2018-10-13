×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pepperell retains three-shot lead at British Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Oct 2018, 23:52 IST
EddiePepperellcropped
British Masters leader Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the British Masters after fending off the chasing pack on Saturday.

The Englishman claimed his first European Tour title at the Qatar Masters in February and stayed on course to add a second at Walton Heath.

Pepperell headed into moving day with a three-shot at advantage and ended it with the same cushion on nine under after carding a one-under 71.

The world number 50 dropped a shot at the third hole, but led by four strokes when he drained a birdie putt at the fourth.

Pepperell was only two in front after he reeled off six pars in a row, but had more breathing space when he sunk a 14-foot putt for an eagle three at 11.

A second bogey followed at the next, but he remains in a strong position after finishing with six consecutive pars.

Alexander Bjork, Julian Suri, Julien Guerrier and Jordan Smith are in a share of second place.

Swede Bjork made strides with a four-under 68, with Suri signing for a 69. Smith and Guerrier stayed firmly in contention with rounds of 70.

Andrea Pavan charged up the leaderboard by matching the lowest round of the week, a five-under 67 putting him level with Matt Wallace at five shots behind Pepperell.

European Ryder Cup heroes Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari will start their final rounds on two under, one under and five over respectively.

Omnisport
NEWS
Pepperell takes lead, Fleetwood slumps at British Masters
RELATED STORY
Pepperell breezes clear of the field at British Masters
RELATED STORY
Ace helps Pepperell claim share of British Masters lead
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Steady Eddie! Pepperell hits hole-in-one at...
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood on form again but Molinari struggles at British...
RELATED STORY
Harrington, Pavan share lead at Czech Masters
RELATED STORY
Daly fades as Green takes sole lead at Czech Masters
RELATED STORY
Olesen, Pepperell, Fitzpatrick fight for Ryder Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Daly, Pieters among four-way tie for lead at Czech Masters
RELATED STORY
Herbert holds Portugal Masters advantage
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us