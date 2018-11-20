×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PGA Tour adds Japan to Asian swing

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    20 Nov 2018, 16:51 IST

Tokyo, Nov 20 (AFP) America's PGA Tour on Tuesday announced its first annual tournament in Japan with a purse of nearly USD 10 million, as it rejigs its Asian swing.

The new Zozo Championship effectively replaces the CIMB classic in Malaysia which is dropping off the tour after six years.

It will offer a purse of $9.75 million -- a record for Japan -- starting next October under a six-year deal, the PGA said.

The new event, along with the CJ Cup in Korea and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, will form a three-tournament swing in Asia for players from the world's leading golf tour.

"Japan's passion for golf is widely recognized and something our stars have experienced first-hand through various events held here and the support of standout PGA Tour players like champion Hideki Matsuyama," said Ty Votaw, the Tour's executive vice president.

Golf is one of the Asian country's most popular sports. A Japanese golfer has competed in every PGA season since 1993, with two on the Tour's roster for the 2018-19 season.

"Today's announcement further strengthens our presence in Asia and certainly comes at an opportune time with golf set to follow its highly successful return to the Olympics in Rio when Tokyo hosts the 2020 games," Votaw added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Over the moon: PGA announces new tournament in Japan
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for 80th PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Leishman goes for 2 straight PGA wins, feels right at home
RELATED STORY
Champ secures maiden PGA Tour win
RELATED STORY
PGA Tour announces changes to FedEx Cup Playoffs format
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship; Tiger Woods second
RELATED STORY
Tway wins Safeway Open for first PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Bryson DeChambeau claims fifth PGA Tour victory
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us