Pieters, Detry claim Belgium's first World Cup of Golf title

10   //    25 Nov 2018, 11:59 IST
DetryPieters - Cropped
Belgium pair Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters

Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry closed out a three-stroke victory to clinch Belgium's first World Cup of Golf title on Sunday.

Pieters and Detry carded a four-under 68 in the final round in Victoria, holding on to claim the trophy for Belgium at 23 under.

Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith surged with a 65 in the foursomes format, but it was only good enough to finish tied for second with Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz (66).

Pieters and Detry made an early bogey before an eagle at the par-five fourth and birdies at seven and nine.

They endured a rollercoaster back nine – mixing four birdies with three bogeys – but they closed out their victory.

Leishman and Smith produced a bogey-free round to charge into contention, but Belgium carried a five-shot lead into Sunday that was always going to be difficult to chase down.

Defending champions Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen (65) of Denmark and Canada's Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor (66) were tied for fourth at 17 under.

South Korea's An Byeong-hun and Kim Si-woo (70) and Italy's Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore (70) finished a shot further back.

